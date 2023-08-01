Home » Nile fever, mosquitoes positive for the virus in the Oristano area – Medicine
Health

Nile fever, mosquitoes positive for the virus in the Oristano area – Medicine

by admin
Nile fever, mosquitoes positive for the virus in the Oristano area – Medicine

A group of 17 mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus (Nile fever) in the Torregrande area. After the two cases of positive crows in Solarussa, Nile fever continues to circulate, fortunately for now, only among animals in the Oristano area.


The mosquito samples that tested positive for the virus were sent to the national reference center of the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Teramo for confirmation. “Generally a pure formality – explained Enrico Vacca, head of the Animal Health sector of the Asl 5 of Oristano – in the meantime we have already sent the Municipality of Oristano a proposal for a trade union ordinance in order to immediately implement all the prevention and control and thus avoid further spread of the virus and possible infections to humans and horses”.


The Zooprophylactic Institute of Sardinia and the Department of Hygiene and Health Prevention of the ASL 5 have set up about fifteen traps throughout the Oristano area to capture groups of mosquitoes, in strategic points, such as in the area of ​​the San Martino hospital. “One of these traps in Torregrande, in the municipality of Oristano, captured a pool, or a group of mosquitoes (culex pipiens), which tested positive for the virus – added Vacca – we also informed the regional health department so that the blood, organs and tissues of donors are subjected to the appropriate checks”.


A few weeks ago, two crows had tested positive for the Nile fever virus, shot down by the same hunter in the same spot, in the municipality of Solarussa. Since the beginning of May, 6 confirmed cases of West Nile Virus infection in humans have been reported in Italy: 3 occurred in the neuro-invasive form, 2 identified in blood donors, one case of fever. Veterinary surveillance made it possible to identify the presence of the virus in 20 birds and 17 mosquito pools.

See also  Good news for Xbox Series S players! Microsoft unblocks some memory - ePrice.HK

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

You may also like

The Risks of a Strict Raw Vegan Diet:...

Barbie in an Rsa becomes therapy for Alzheimer’s...

What to do and what to absolutely avoid...

Funds to implement the National Oncology Plan distributed...

The WHO Advocates for Incorporating Traditional and Complementary...

the benefits for mother and baby, even in...

Benji Mascolo’s Journey to Physical and Mental Revival

Deas Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio...

Abbott Rapid Diagnostics Srl / Ministry of Health

France has been showing us how to protect...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy