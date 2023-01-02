[The Epoch Times, January 01, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Chen Benying) Magpie entertainment singers, including Lao Xiao, Xiaoyu Song Nianyu, Ai Wei, KEVIN Liao Boya, had a full New Year’s Eve schedule, and they sang seven crossovers in total. The stage of the year, the charm is amazing! Singer Xiaoyu, this year’s New Year’s Eve will be sung in Pingtung, and Ivy will be in Tainan and Pingtung for two consecutive shows, and Kevin Liao Baiya has been in Hsinchu for three consecutive years to accompany everyone’s New Year’s Eve. He said with a smile that the fate with Hsinchu is very deep !

Xiaoyu, who recently released a new album “Ignore” and the theme song “Broken Wholeness” of the album “She and Her” has received great acclaim, will sing in Pingtung this New Year’s Eve. Since his debut, Xiaoyu has been working in different cities for New Year’s Eve: “This year I have a great relationship with Pingtung. From summer to winter, the audience responded enthusiastically, and I didn’t feel cold at all on stage.”

In Xiaoyu’s New Year’s Eve performance, he also sang “ignoring trouble” and “transition period”, hoping that everyone will ignore this year’s troubles and hope that the new year will get better and better. When asked about New Year’s wishes, besides being safe and healthy all the time, next year will also be the 15th anniversary of his debut. Special thanks to the fans and friends who have supported him along the way. I hope to have new songs to share with you soon. Xiaoyu also heard the fans’ wishing and knocking bowls every year, looking forward to having a concert in 2023 when the epidemic slows down, and responding to everyone’s New Year’s wishes!

Ivy, who played two shows in Tainan and Pingtung in a row during the New Year’s Eve, appeared on the stage wearing a fiery red and apple green suit. As soon as she took the stage, she brought her signature songs “Happiness Before Weightlessness”, “Sugar Cane Breaking” and so on, which made the fans full. Ear blessing.

Originally, she has a good dance background. This time she challenged to dance “Sugar Cane Breaking” with 15cm boots, and led the dancers on stage for the first time to sing to welcome the New Year. The two New Year’s Eve playlists were also carefully arranged. , singing and dancing, all the eyes of tens of thousands of audiences on the scene were brightened, and they directly felt the live strength and stage charm of the “prospective song successor”.

And Ivy, who is preparing for a new album, also mentioned, “A new year, a new beginning, just like my album, let you see a different side of me, please wait and see!”

Kevin Liao Boya has been in Hsinchu for three consecutive years to accompany everyone on the New Year’s Eve. Kevin said that many relatives and friends live in Hsinchu. Every time he comes to Hsinchu, he feels as comfortable as going home. He said with a smile that his fate with Hsinchu is so deep! This time as the opening concert of the New Year’s Eve, I frankly said that I am both looking forward to and nervous.

That night Kevin performed in an Ader Error sweater with an MSGM shirt inside. He is mature yet cute. He will greet everyone with the fast-paced song “Love in Taipei” and bring a romantic atmosphere to all the fans. Cleverly changing the lyrics to “Love in Hsinchu” makes people say it’s super surprising! Followed by “Guilty”, “Don’t You Still Understand Me”, “Weekend Boyfriend” 4 songs in a row from the mini album “LOVER BOY” released this year, affectionate, handsome and super powerful stage fans!

Editor in charge: Yuzhen