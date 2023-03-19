korean drama



In “Omniscient Intervention Perspective” aired on the 18th, Shin Ye Eun, who recently played “Park Si Jin” in “Dark Glory” as a teenager, appeared as a guest.

When asked by the host about her acting skills in “Dark Glory”, Xin Ruien replied: “I’m actually a little embarrassed. I don’t know if it’s because I’m afraid.” Immediately changed.

Then, Xin Ruien revealed the reason why she was selected as the “villain” role. She said that she was selected immediately because of her cold image, and continued: “When I saw the director and greeted him, he said that my smile is very good.” The host also asked curiously what kind of smile it was, and Xin Ruien reproduced the creepy smile at that time, which made people get goosebumps XD

(Source: Screenshot of MBC “Omniscient Intervention Perspective”)

The program also released the clips of Xin Ruien and Li Yun filming “The History of Hua Scholar’s Love”. Xin Ruien: “It seems that I said something I shouldn’t have said! Go back to sleep!” When she got up to leave, Li Yun came and hugged her back. Everyone cheered, Liang Sejiong and Yoo Byungjae also imitated this clip, and Xin Yeeun also shyly covered her mouth, making people look forward to the broadcast of this drama even more~!

(Source: Screenshot of MBC “Omniscient Intervention Perspective”)

And “The History of Hua Shusheng’s Love” starring Xin Ruien, Li Yun, Jiang Xun, and Zheng Qianzhu, tells the story of Yin Duanwu, the owner of the host family “Pear Garden Inn” who breaks all fixed concepts, and the trio of boarding students Hua Shusheng who have a secret. A fresh and innocent romantic comedy historical drama performed by four young people.

(Source: Huang Viu drama platform @”Hua Shusheng Love History” poster)

