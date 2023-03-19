Home Entertainment Xin Ruien revealed the reason why she was chosen to play “Park Sijin” in “Dark Glory”! It turned out to be because of the smile when I greeted the director~ – KSD 韩星网(Korean Drama)
Entertainment

Xin Ruien revealed the reason why she was chosen to play “Park Sijin” in “Dark Glory”! It turned out to be because of the smile when I greeted the director~ – KSD 韩星网(Korean Drama)

by admin
Xin Ruien revealed the reason why she was chosen to play “Park Sijin” in “Dark Glory”! It turned out to be because of the smile when I greeted the director~ – KSD 韩星网(Korean Drama)

korean drama

Yuan
2023-03-19T12:30:00+08:00

In “Omniscient Intervention Perspective” aired on the 18th, Shin Ye Eun, who recently played “Park Si Jin” in “Dark Glory” as a teenager, appeared as a guest.

When asked by the host about her acting skills in “Dark Glory”, Xin Ruien replied: “I’m actually a little embarrassed. I don’t know if it’s because I’m afraid.” Immediately changed.

Then, Xin Ruien revealed the reason why she was selected as the “villain” role. She said that she was selected immediately because of her cold image, and continued: “When I saw the director and greeted him, he said that my smile is very good.” The host also asked curiously what kind of smile it was, and Xin Ruien reproduced the creepy smile at that time, which made people get goosebumps XD

(Source: Screenshot of MBC “Omniscient Intervention Perspective”)

The program also released the clips of Xin Ruien and Li Yun filming “The History of Hua Scholar’s Love”. Xin Ruien: “It seems that I said something I shouldn’t have said! Go back to sleep!” When she got up to leave, Li Yun came and hugged her back. Everyone cheered, Liang Sejiong and Yoo Byungjae also imitated this clip, and Xin Yeeun also shyly covered her mouth, making people look forward to the broadcast of this drama even more~!

(Source: Screenshot of MBC “Omniscient Intervention Perspective”)

And “The History of Hua Shusheng’s Love” starring Xin Ruien, Li Yun, Jiang Xun, and Zheng Qianzhu, tells the story of Yin Duanwu, the owner of the host family “Pear Garden Inn” who breaks all fixed concepts, and the trio of boarding students Hua Shusheng who have a secret. A fresh and innocent romantic comedy historical drama performed by four young people.

See also  The 72nd Berlin Film Festival winners announced Hong Sangxiu's "Novelist's Film" won the Silver Bear Award_Gong Li nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards_la_unit

(Source: Huang Viu drama platform @”Hua Shusheng Love History” poster)

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network
All Rights Reserved

related news

further reading

You may also like

STESY – New single including a humorous video

10 new books from Austria that should be...

2023/2/18 – Oaks and Jabalucci The Charmer tip...

Vietnam has virtual VJ, virtual singer: Catching up...

With self-confidence and creativity, the young people of...

Bo Gritz releases ‘Stored In The Sky’

More Sophisticated Autonomous Vehicles Electric Cars Without Crews,...

Colongan invitations and holidays to Jakarta [Part II]

Harvest in spring, grow in summer, grow in...

Spring break with extra time. I want to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy