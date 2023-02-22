Recently, byStarring Chen Xingxuancient costume myth love TV series“Starfall Turns into Sugar”It is being broadcast exclusively on Jiangsu Satellite TV, Zhejiang Satellite TV at 19:30 every night and Youku Video.









The heaven will descend to the God Sovereign Xuanshang, Chen Xingxu returns with a nine-fold golden body, and his personality changes drastically

Xuan Shangjun (also known as Shaodian Youqin), played by Chen Xingxu, was dressed in white clothes when he appeared on the stage, and he was very cold. Mr. Xuanshang has cultivated in seclusion for thousands of years, and now he has returned home after completing his cultivation, but why does he feel timid and hesitant when he gathers with a group of “relatives and friends”… It turns out that Xiao Youqin was also a lively, cheerful and immature child before retreating. The younger brother and sister took over the task of protecting the world. The young Xuanshang chose to shoulder the responsibility of maintaining the stability of the common people alone. He cut off his desires since he was a child. For 1500 years, he lived in a lonely place, practicing for the common people in the world, and even silently arranged his own death. … All sounds originate from the human heart. Chen Xingxu’s deep voice portrayed the character of Xuanshang Jun who cut off his emotions and desires since he was a child, and was forbearing and restrained because of his heavy responsibility.

She has avoided the world for thousands of years and devoted herself to practice. The nine-fold golden body has successfully passed the test, and the magic power of the gods deters the four worlds. When the young boy returned in the past, he is the 2,700-year-old God of War in the heavens: Xuanshang Lord.Due to living alone in the depths for a long time, not polluted by the world, after going out to see people and things that he has not seen for a long time, even a powerful Xuanshang Lord will feel a little panic. Seeing our Gao Leng Shenjun looking left and right in public, pursing his lips and taking a deep breath, his whole body is in a defensive state of not getting close to strangers, I have to say that Chen Xingxu really grasped the psychological state of Xuanshangjun’s “social fear”, and interpreted A very new state of great god has appeared: social terror! It turns out that the gods are also afraid of society?

The Great God of “Social Terror” vs. “She Niu” Princess, the one who made a wrong marriage and fulfilled his destiny

In the two episodes aired last night, the plot “hitting a straight ball”, the rhythm is tight, and the “happy stalks” are repeated, which makes people feel unsatisfied. Xuan Shangjun (played by Chen Xingxu) and the heroine Princess Yetan (played by Li Randi) met in the first episode, and they got married directly in the next episode! In the plot, “marry the right man in the wrong sedan chair” keeps laughing, “marry first, love later” rejects the routine of romantic dramas, and there are also “narrow roads for enemies” and “social terror” in the heavenly realm who meet the human “social cow” princess… always Xuanshang Junsheng, who was pure and ascetic, produced many complicated balls of desire. Look at the balls of desire, and the eyes of the two people who have begun to draw, Xuan Shangjun, you are miserable, you are about to fall in love.

Now he has a face of wanting nothing to get close to strangers, and he doesn’t know who will become Xuanshang Jun version 2.0, hugging and holding his wife high under a starry night! It seems that regardless of ancient times and modern times, social terror must be governed by society!

The new national style color creates the romance of “Star Candy”, immersive and exclusive experience of the aesthetics of “Four Realms”

As the finale of the “Honey Trilogy”, the behind-the-scenes team of “Starfall Congeals into Sugar” comes from the original crew of “Sweet Honey”.In the two episodes premiered yesterday, we can see the innovation and intention of the play in production. For example, the setting of the world view broke the “Three Realms” design in the previous costume myth dramas. The background of the story of “Star Falling into Sugar” involves the heaven Among the four realms, namely, Shenyuan Realm, Human Race and Beast Realm. In addition, in terms of visual effects, romantic national style colors are cleverly used, and the beautiful haze system and a large number of purple colors are used for the first time. The still frames of the “Four Realms” environment in the play, any part of it, seems to be a series of exquisite and ingenious murals.

Dreamlike beautiful special effects, imaginative fantasy “Four Realms”, lock on Jiangsu Satellite TV, Zhejiang Satellite TV and Youku videos every night at 19:30, Xuanshang Jun (played by Chen Xingxu) will take you to experience the three realms of “Starfall” immersively “High sugar” love outside but within the four realms.

The people in the play interpret four stages of life and five personalities, Chen Xingxu’s journey of self-exploration is unfinished to be continued

Before the show was officially broadcast, it aroused countless audiences’ expectations and heated discussions among netizens. Before the broadcast, many viewers knew that Chen Xingxu not only had to play the four roles in the play this time, but also accurately grasp the character changes and character arc of the protagonist Xuanshang Shenjun. In addition to the already-appeared “social horror” god Xuan Shangjun, Chen Xingxu has three other characters worth looking forward to in the play, “red-haired fire demon” hot eyes, “rich knight” ruthless, and “romantic talent” famous. Chen Xingxu, who holds several roles, revealed some behind-the-scenes creative stories in the previous film screenings. It is reported that although the other three characters are transformed from Xuanshangjun’s desire ball, they are harmonious but different, and the world is different. From this point of view, with the addition of Xuanshangjun, the “God of Social Fear”, these four characters are actually complete and independent.

The role switching required by the story, the character growth of the plot development, and the arc of the characters refracted by the plot are all important factors for actors to complete the performance. In order to better interpret the characters, Chen Xingxu designed different performance methods for each character in many details such as the character’s demeanor, line tone, and eye changes, and strived to present the distinctive characteristics of each character and the growth and changes at different stages. The audience knows who is who when they watch the show. Family members, the four Chen Xingxu “playing mahjong at the same table” are not available all the time, let’s continue to follow the drama, but Chen Xingxu doesn’t love you in a different way, it’s just changing roles to sprinkle sugar! Get your blood glucose meter ready!

Starfall condenses into sugar, the same is not Xuanshangjun

Actor Chen Xingxu, self-discovery has been on the road

