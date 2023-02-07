Xinmin Art Review丨Zhang Bo’an: Tell Chinese stories well to attract young audiences——Appreciate the classic drama “Silang Visits His Mother” during the Lantern FestivalFly into the homes of ordinary people

During the Guimao Lantern Festival, the Tianchan Shaw Stage was full of seats, festive and auspicious.

“Silang Visits His Mother” by the Shanghai Peking Opera Theater smashed the stage of Tianchan Shaw. Shi Yihong’s Princess Tie Jing and Li Jun’s Yang Yanhui, both of whom are excellent in singing and acting, brought wonderful artistic enjoyment to the audience.

For Shi Yihong and Li Jun (right in the picture below), “Si Lang Visits His Mother” has long been familiar with it, but the rehearsal is still meticulous. Shi Yihong and Li Jun cooperated more tacitly in this year’s “Si Lang Visits His Mother” during the Lantern Festival. There is not only a strong singing and reciting work, but also many subtleties in the communication between the characters of Princess Tie Jing and Yang Yanhui. The audience responded enthusiastically, which can be called “bursting”.

Shi Yihong (left Shi Yihong, right blue sky in the picture below) Princess Tie Jing is always graceful when she plays the role, with coquettishness in her charm, and magnanimity in her coquettishness. There are the dignifiedness of the Mei school, the euphemism of the Cheng school, and the sweetness of the Zhang school. The four lines of Xipi Yuanban, which guesses Yang Silang’s mind four times, are sung layer by layer, one chant and three sighs. Turning the “Liu Shui” board “Hearing what he said made me sweat all over. It took fifteen years to tell the truth. It turned out that the general of the Yang family changed his name and surname” and sang like flowing water; Where do you go out?” sang affectionately. Sister Shi of the Lantern Festival really lived up to expectations and presented perfectly.

Li Jun’s Yang Yanhui is full and restrained, with ups and downs of emotions, and he grasps them just right. The four sentences “I am like” are rich in connotation and can be stretched freely. A line of Karma tune “called Xiaofan” shook the stage of Tianchan Shaw, and the audience’s colorful voices rushed like waves.

The well-known old Dan Hu Xuan’s Taijun She is still radiant, and the guide “When I saw Jiaoer, my cheeks were full of tears”, she sang full of tunes and emotions. Uncle Da Guo, who is famous and ugly as Yan Qinggu, naturally shines as usual, and Uncle Er Guo, another buffoon Yang Kang, is also quite bright. Two clowns, ugly but not oily, ugly but not superficial. Xiaosheng Li Chun’s Yang Zongbao is well-behaved, showing the heroic spirit of the descendants of the Yang family.

It is worth mentioning that the outstanding young actor of the Shanghai Peking Opera Theater, Empress Dowager Xiao who was trained in Tsing Yi by the Mei school, is quite elegant and has a promising future.

The audience showed a good quality of appreciation, responded enthusiastically, and couldn’t stop the curtain call. Shi Yihong returned to the stage and sang Mu Guiying’s command in the costume of Princess Iron Mirror, “I heard the sound of the golden drum sounding, and the sound of the corner was so loud, it aroused my ambition to break through the sky…” Li Jun returned to the stage and took off Yang Silang’s headgear, leading the audience to sing a song The song “Taking Tiger Mountain by Wisdom” “Drink the wine to celebrate the victory today, and never stop swearing until the ambition is not paid…” On and off the stage, they were full of enthusiasm, drawing a successful conclusion to the Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit.

It is heartening that the majority of the audience are young people.

Thirty years ago, the Shanghai Education Department and the Shanghai Peking Opera Theater jointly launched the “Peking Opera to the Youth” campaign, which is spectacular today. (Zhang Boan)