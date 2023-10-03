Chinese actor Yang Yang, known for his roles in popular dramas such as “The King’s Avatar” and “Love O2O,” recently faced criticism from Chinese state broadcaster CCTV for his portrayal of a firefighter in the upcoming film “Firestorm.” Meanwhile, fellow actor Huang Jingyu received official praise for his acting abilities.

CCTV, often seen as a mouthpiece for the Chinese government, criticized Yang Yang’s performance as a firefighter, stating that it lacked authenticity and failed to properly represent the bravery and dedication of real-life firefighters. The network argued that the role should have been given to an actor who had undergone training or had experience in firefighting.

This criticism comes amidst a series of high-profile incidents in China where celebrities have been called out by the media and the public for their lack of knowledge or understanding of the characters they play. In recent years, the Chinese entertainment industry has been under increased scrutiny for its portrayal of certain professions, with critics arguing that authenticity is crucial in order to do justice to the hard work and sacrifices made by those in these fields.

In contrast to Yang Yang’s criticism, actor Huang Jingyu, who portrayed a police officer in the recently released film “Chinatown Detective 3,” received official praise for his realistic and convincing portrayal of a law enforcement officer. The Chinese government awarded him 10 words of official praise, highlighting his dedication to the role and his ability to accurately portray the challenges faced by police officers on a daily basis.

This contrast in treatment by authorities and the media has sparked a debate about the standards and expectations placed on actors in China. Some argue that actors should be given more opportunities to research and train for their roles in order to accurately represent the professions they portray, while others believe that actors should be judged solely on their acting abilities and on the entertainment value they bring to the audience.

As for Yang Yang, he has not yet responded to the criticism but it remains to be seen whether the negative publicity will have any impact on his future projects and popularity among fans. Meanwhile, Huang Jingyu continues to receive praise for his dedication to his craft and his ability to deliver authentic performances.

In an industry that heavily relies on perception and image, this incident serves as a reminder that actors should carefully consider the roles they take on and ensure that they are well-prepared to accurately represent the professions and characters they portray. With the increasing demand for authenticity in film and television, it is essential that actors understand the responsibilities that come with their roles and do justice to the real-life heroes they aim to depict.

