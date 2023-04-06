Despite Big Brother 2022 It has already ended, the controversy surrounding its participants continues. In this case, Romina Uhrig, one of the last eliminated, was involved in a discussion with the members of LAMthe Ángel De Brito program.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The GH member was the the only one of those eliminated who did not attend the program to be interviewed and, after several cancellations, they stopped inviting her.

However, the former deputy revealed why she decided not to go. “In LAM there was cruelty against me because I was a deputy, because I am a Peronist, I am a Kirchnerist; It’s simply because of that, ”he began by explaining on the streaming program ‘Today Vale Everything’. And he added: “They lied and said that I had a salary of seven hundred thousand pesos and that he kept charging it”.

Upon hearing these statements, Yanina Latorreone of the most spicy panelists of LAM, shot at the former little sister. “Rominita of my heart, here we do not lie. When we talk about your salaries, about the causes, it is not because you are a Kirchnerist, nor because you are a Peronist; you have complaints of corruption and illicit enrichment with your husband (Walter Festa)”, he maintained.

The panelist reminded Romina that all her classmates were talked about in the program and they did go to give their versions. “You say that here we attack you and mistreat you, and no one here attacked or mistreated you. You went to a house exposed for 5 months, to the most successful program on Argentine television. Here they spoke of Alpha, of Coti, and they came and responded. It is not convenient for you because you lied, ”she accused.

💣💣💣 Romina spoke against LAM but did not go hand in hand with Ángel and the little angels 💬 @yanilatorre: “We are not lying when we talk about your salary and the causes, you have a complaint for corruption, nobody attacked you.” Cc #LAM on America TV 📺 @elejercitodelam @Angeldebrito Ok pic.twitter.com/JDwalyxrRU — America TV (@AmericaTV) April 5, 2023

In addition, Yanina told him that he had to take charge of the exhibition he chose. “You entered a house saying that you were a manicurist, that you suffered economic violence, that you had separated from your husband and that you were poor. You also said that you did not have a mango and that you needed a roof for your daughters”, he reminded her.

And continued: “Here I always said it was a lie. You went out and had a mansion, high-end cars, and we are full of photos with your husband at the mall. Over the weekend you were at the Unicenter with him and with bodyguards, and there are the photos”.

The controversy between its panelists and the former member of Big Brother occurred in the middle of the vacations of the LAM driver, Angel De Brito. However, the journalist decided to speak about it and defended himself from his Instagram account.

“To all these turnips, including the former deputy with her husband investigated for illicit enrichment, I tell you that we read THE CAUSE. It is information. And yes, I don’t like jets, I am like that. Lola”, wrote the driver.

And I add: “Why don’t they ask him what he contributed all the years that he worked for the State? And how do they have that standard of living, while the honest break their souls to make ends meet?



