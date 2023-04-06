PROMISE.-

Kendry Páez, a different talent in Ecuadorian soccer, becoming the youngest player to debut in the current Pro League. Páez is close to becoming a signing for Chelsea FC, Chelsea would be the next team of the Ecuadorian jewel.

Ecuadorian soccer continues to bear great fruit and this time it is Kendry Páez who is stealing the attention of international teams. At just 15 years old, this player from the Independiente del Valle youth academy is already making people talk and his talent has managed to attract attention both in the Pro League and in the South American Under 17 Championship, being the captain of the team tricolor.

Páez made history by becoming the youngest player to debut in the current format of the local tournament, scoring a goal and being a figure in the absolute squad of the Valle team. At only 15 years old, the young talent is leaving an important mark, showing that he has that special gift; the dynamics and vision that he has shown at his early age, that he has all the conditions to succeed in what he himself has classified as “his dream of him”

His debut in professional football has only been the beginning of a promising career, in addition, it has been known that Chelsea, one of the most important teams in English football, would be interested in signing Kendry and it is expected that in 2025 it will materialize. his signing to the ranks of the “Blues”

Páez is without a doubt the pearl of Ecuadorian soccer, about whom all the media are beginning to talk, sacrifice and perseverance will be essential for the achievement of his objectives.