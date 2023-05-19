Yes – Mirror To The Sky – Album Review

Yes – Mirror To The Sky
Origin: UK
Release: 19.05.2023
Label: InsideOut Music / Sony Music
Duration: 01:03:37
Genre: Progressive Rock
Count among the classic prog rock bands Yes certainly one of the stand-up men of the scene, who have had to go through many ups and downs. It is all the more gratifying that after more than five decades, in addition to preserving the live performances, they are also releasing high-quality studio albums.
Almost two years after the gratifying The Quest heard Mirror To The Sky certainly to those. The fan is spoiled for choice with different vinyl variants and Bluray multi-channel mixes.
So how does the current work compare to its predecessor, or even to the classic albums like Close To The Edge or Relay? Yes are certainly not reinventing the Prog Rock world. Nevertheless is Mirror To The Sky wonderfully prog and convinces with complex, symphonic pieces. The songs really aren’t modern, but they spread a very pleasant, warm atmosphere. As a replacement for the one who unfortunately passed away Alan White takes over Jay Schellen now his place on the drum chair in the studio, which he has already done live at one point or another, on the 2016 Topographic Drama Tour for example.
Symphonic preservation of vested rights in Prog Rock
Its parts are not exceptionally complex. Nevertheless, he and Jon Davison as a singer a certain freshness in the band. This harmonizes very well together, as on All Connected HERE can be heard very well. There Mirror To The Sky more or less in a flow with The Quest was created, no major qualitative differences can be heard.
Lucky to have Yes left the pop rock excursions of the past behind and get back to what they do best. More or less detailed epics like the title track Mirror To The Sky show that the old men’s proggers really haven’t forgotten anything and can’t set new accents, but have mastered their craft and, above all, can refer to their strengths in a self-reflective manner. Above all Steve Howe knows how to convince on the guitar as so often.
Conclusion
The reinvention of progressive rock occurs with Mirror To The Sky not. Still manage Yes a late work full of epics, which offers a lot of good things, especially on the guitar. 8 / 10
Line Up
Steve Howe – guitar, vocals
Geoff Downes – Keyboards, Gesang
Jon Davison – vocals, guitar, keyboards, percussion
Billy Sherwood – Bass, Gesang
Jay Schellen – drums
Tracklist
01. Cut From The Stars
02. All Connected
03. Luminosity
04. Living Out Their Dream
05. Mirror to the Sky
06. Circles Of Time
07. Unknown Place
08. One Second Is Enough
09. Magic Potion
