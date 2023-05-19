Al-Burhan issues a decree exempting the rebel “Hemedti” from the Sovereignty Council

Sudani Net:

The head of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, issued a decree relieving the rebel, Muhammad Hamdan Daglo Hamidti, commander of the rebel Rapid Support Militia, from his position as deputy head of the Sovereignty Council.

Below is the text of the decision:

A constitutional decree exempting Hamidti from a vice-president in the Sovereignty Council

Khartoum 19-5-2023 AD

Today, the President of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, issued a constitutional decree relieving the Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, from his post, as of today, May 19, 2023.

His Excellency directed the General Secretariat of the Sovereignty Council and the concerned state authorities to put this constitutional decree into effect.

Media of the Transitional Sovereignty Council

