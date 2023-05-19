Home » Al-Burhan issues a decree exempting the rebel “Hemedti” from the Sovereignty Council
News

Al-Burhan issues a decree exempting the rebel “Hemedti” from the Sovereignty Council

by admin
Al-Burhan issues a decree exempting the rebel “Hemedti” from the Sovereignty Council

Sudani Net:

The head of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, issued a decree relieving the rebel, Muhammad Hamdan Daglo Hamidti, commander of the rebel Rapid Support Militia, from his position as deputy head of the Sovereignty Council.
Below is the text of the decision:

A constitutional decree exempting Hamidti from a vice-president in the Sovereignty Council

Khartoum 19-5-2023 AD

Today, the President of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, issued a constitutional decree relieving the Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, from his post, as of today, May 19, 2023.

His Excellency directed the General Secretariat of the Sovereignty Council and the concerned state authorities to put this constitutional decree into effect.

Media of the Transitional Sovereignty Council

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  "I'm living my dream": From Oktoberfest waitress to bar owner

You may also like

The nightmare of a radioactive cloud also arrives...

school infrastructure inaugurated – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive...

Cecilia López former minister of agriculture denounces threats

Rhino News, and more…: VisualARQ 2.13 Released!

Gao Jiatong quickly cuts hair and treats customers...

City seeks to win their third consecutive Premier...

Fed, no decisions have yet been made on...

Liverpool is protesting to the FA over the...

Tadó: burn two Western Fleet buses in Playa...

US stocks rise as Powell comments await, hopes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy