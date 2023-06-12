Yinji Fragrance 2023 Design Shanghai has come to a successful conclusion!But the aroma will last forever_TOM News

The four-day design Shanghai came to an end, and the hidden trace also ended successfully in the exhibition with thousands of people clocking in!

The annual authoritative design event in Asia “Design Shanghai” has been with the public for ten years, presenting pioneering design and the concept of a better life at home and abroad, and Yinji has also passed on the beautiful fragrance to more people.



















“My solitude is a garden”

The theme of this exhibition is “My loneliness is a garden”. I am lonely, I am joyful, I am angry, I am grotesque… I love every flower in the garden, but only when I am alone, the most like me”. The city is bound by chains, and I am in the crowd, but it is like facing a deserted island. The desolate and inescapable emotional cage is a more permanent sinking than destruction.

If there is only a moment between destruction and rebirth, I want to pursue the wilderness of life, not the preset track. One foot in the ashes, one foot on the edge of time. Lonely, soul soup, don’t hide your true self. My loneliness is glorious even in defeat.













Yinji reproduces natural and comfortable scenes through fragrance, making people feel like they are in a garden.

Incense Ceremony Feel the healing aroma

“Scent Design” is an instant and absolutely immersive art performance. When the veins of the aroma become clearer, I hope you can better listen to the whispers of the soul, put yourself in the garden of the spirit, and enjoy every emotion. Most importantly, appreciate yourself.







The chief lecturer of Experiment Hub and Italian perfumer Sileno Cheloni performed the incense burning ceremony, which attracted many passers-by







Spices are sprinkled into the furnace, and the smoke is lingering, slowly forming a mysterious olfactory world. At this moment, close your eyes and feel the healing and blessing from the aroma.

In the aroma and smoke, we can avoid the hustle and bustle of the world, better perceive our inner voice and explore the essence of life more deeply, and truly feel the meaning and value of life.













Mukono is the wind blowing from Italy in the afternoon

Among the lingering fragrances in “Lonely Garden” is our new product – Xiang Ye.







In such a high-intensity and fast-paced modern society, people are often busy with work, entangled in trivial matters, and surrounded by anxiety, and miss or give up too many opportunities to go out and see nature. I hope it can relieve a little of the busyness of modern life and give you a healing company. I hope that people who are on the go all day can get natural comfort and open mind.







Searching for fragrance is infinitely beautiful and walking with you

ENJOY SCENT Fragrance originated from Italy, with scent aesthetics as the cornerstone and scent design as the thread, it perfectly integrates fashion, art, culture and life, and is committed to creating a fragrance with art, fashion, responsibility and tolerance. atmosphere brand.







ENJOY SCENT Fragrance is what you love

The curtain never ends, the smell is sustainable, and I look forward to meeting you next time!



0