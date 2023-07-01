“You are not going to be President”: Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s responses to a trend against him

The head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, surprised in the last hours on his social networks by responding to a trend against his candidacy for the presidency. The Together for Change candidate decided to answer different Twitter messages with the hashtag “You are not going to be President”, rightly directed against him.

Citing some of the comments, the head of government of the City of Buenos Aires referred to the issue, for example, in a post in which a user wrote to him: “Yes, in your f… life you are going to be President, sinister”. Given this, he replied: “Yes, I am not going to be a President who is in favor of the sale of organs,” and accompanied him with a photo of Javier Milei, presidential candidate for La Libertad Avanza.

Yes, I am not going to be a President who is in favor of the sale of organs. pic.twitter.com/6jlZq0o483 — Horacio Rodríguez Larreta (@horaciorlarreta) June 30, 2023

In another publication of “#NovasaserPresidente”, Rodríguez Larreta took the opportunity to criticize the ruling party. “Yes, I am not going to be a President complicit in drug trafficking”he wrote next to a photo of Aníbal Fernández, Minister of Security, with the phrase: “The narcos beat us.”

Yes, I am not going to be a President complicit in drug trafficking. pic.twitter.com/ImyczeyQm5 — Horacio Rodríguez Larreta (@horaciorlarreta) June 30, 2023

Gerardo Morales: “Horacio has shown that he has no boss and that is what Macri does not forgive”

In another case, he replied: “Yes, I am not going to be a President who closes the schools”, along with a photo of Alberto Fernández in a criticism of the restrictions during the quarantine due to the pandemic.

Yes, I am not going to be a President who closes the schools. pic.twitter.com/5rwgdWvRhr — Horacio Rodríguez Larreta (@horaciorlarreta) June 30, 2023

Also in other tweets he targeted Vice President Cristina Kirchner and the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. “Yes, I am not going to be a President who is a friend of the dictator Maduro,” he said in another of the tweets. “Yes, I am not going to be a President who conditions the Justice,” he added, among other responses.

Yes, I am not going to be a President who conditions Justice. pic.twitter.com/4Z1DzGDcPF — Horacio Rodríguez Larreta (@horaciorlarreta) June 30, 2023

The PAMI reform proposal further agitated the internal tension of Together for Change

Internal in Together for Change: Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Gerardo Morales pointed against Bullrich and Macri

In the last few days, the Buenos Aires head of government differed from his competitor in the internal PRO, Patricia Bullrich and also criticized Mauricio Macri. “Patricia Bullrich’s model is like Macri’s, and it failed,” she said.

“We are both part of Together for Change, which is why we have a common vision of where Argentina should go. Now, we differ on how and that makes all the difference. The how is the difference between achieving it or not,” said Horacio Rodríguez Larreta on Wednesday.

His running mate, Gerardo Morales, also expressed himself along these lines. The governor of Jujuy said that “the country needs leadership,” and clarified: “Horacio He has shown that he does not have a boss, and that is another problem, that is what Mauricio does not forgive him, Horacio does not have a bossand we really need a president who doesn’t have an outside command.”

AG CP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

