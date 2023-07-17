You shouldn’t have July

You didn’t need, gifts for July birthdays:

/// A garment that is not clear where it is worn

/// Candlestick in an atmosphere of freedom

/// Something pink and tickets to the Barbie movie

/// Uniqlo’s celeb pouch (if I go on vacation in a place that has Uniqlo)

/// FOUND

/// If a girl born in July celebrates 9 summers or less, you can buy her a dress from the collaboration of Doreen Frankfurt and the Sternbergs

And yes, I’m still in “Loyalty”:

“There are people who are gifted with particularly clear vision. For them, nothing is too complex or too mysterious. Answers that are hidden from the eyes of most people are completely visible to those enlightened few. Their approach to the world is simple and basic, and even always correct, without exception. They see through pretended complications and find the simple truths of life.’

“As always, it seems to him that doubts are depth and hesitations are analysis.”

(Loyalty / Herman Diaz, translation: Sharon Preminger)

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at a Bruce Springsteen concert. Coming Soon:

