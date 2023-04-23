Yuanwang Technology co-hosts the 13th Beijing Film Festival public welfare live broadcast, Yu Dagongzi becomes the only e-commerce anchor invited to live broadcast_TOM Entertainment

The 13th Beijing International Film Festival was held in Beijing on April 21 as scheduled. In addition to the unveiling of the highly anticipated “Temple of Heaven Award” selection, the opening red carpet ceremony also included a large-scale public welfare live broadcast event of “Brands Help Chinese Films”.





The event was hosted by Beijing International Film Festival Co., Ltd., co-organized by Zhongyi Daguan (Beijing) Culture Communication Co., Ltd. and Hangzhou Yaowang Network Technology Co., Ltd., and the chief anchor of Yaowang Technology, Mr. Yu, was invited to be the promotion officer of the public welfare e-commerce live broadcast event. ” and as a public welfare anchor, deeply involved in it, and helped the film festival through the power of live e-commerce. This is also the second time since 2021 that Yaowang Technology and Mr. Yu will participate in the public welfare live broadcast of the Beijing Film Festival.





On the same day, more than 200 Chinese and foreign filmmakers and guests, and the main creative teams of more than 30 excellent films made a grand appearance, and attended the red carpet ceremony of the opening ceremony in costumes. Fang Jian, president of Yuanwang Technology, and Mr. Yu, the chief anchor of Yuanwang, attended the opening red carpet ceremony.

As the only live e-commerce anchor invited this year, Mr. Yu sits in the live broadcast room of “Brand Helps Chinese Movies”.At the opening red carpet ceremony, 17 highly anticipated film crews including “Travel Through the Moon”, “Guansuo Ridge”, “Breakout”, “City of Cold”, “We Will Always Be Us” entered Prince Yu’s live broadcast room interacts with fans online. On the same day, Yuda’s live broadcast room was online with 100,000+ in real time, and related topics were also on the Kuaishou hot list. As a well-known head anchor and the chief star promotion officer of Kuaishou Beauty Makeup, Mr. Yu aggregates online and offline traffic to create a star feast with frequent hits and constant popularity.





As a comprehensive technology company with live broadcasting as its core, Yaowang Technology is currently the only live broadcast e-commerce organization spanning the three major platforms of Dou, Kuai, and Taobao. Over a hundred people. In addition to maintaining its leading position in the field of live broadcast e-commerce, Yaowang Technology has also continued to increase investment in variety show film and television sectors such as artist brokerage, film and television production, and film and television publicity, unlocking more “live broadcast +” ecology.

In April last year, Yaowang Technology joined hands with iQIYI for the workplace observation reality show “Go to Work!” The second season of “Mom” helps mothers returning to the workplace to quickly obtain professional training and career growth in the live broadcast e-commerce industry. In January of this year, Yuanwang Technology co-produced the variety show “Planting the Land” Youth Chapter. The program truly recorded the hard work of 10 teenagers on the land, live broadcasting and bringing goods, and the establishment of farmers’ markets. It aims to continue the spirit of farming through teenagers. Help rural revitalization.

At the 2022 Zhizu GQ Person of the Year Ceremony, Yaowang Technology was selected as the “Digital Business Innovation Enterprise of the Year” and was the only award-winning company in the field of live e-commerce on the spot. This award aims to reward outstanding achievements and the most innovative in the field of digital business this year Power represents the enterprise.

At present, the live broadcast e-commerce industry is showing a diversified development pattern. In addition to focusing on the live broadcast industry itself, how to cross-border other fields, break down walls and break through industry barriers, and explore more points of integration with the platform ecology have always been the thinking of Yaowang Technology The problem.

As Xie Rudong, chairman of Yaowang Technology, said in an exclusive interview with “Bazaar Men”: “As our core business, live broadcast e-commerce can be regarded as our trunk, and the supporting business related to live broadcast that we are constantly improving is our core business.” Branches. We hope that the thicker the trunk, the thicker the branches will be, so that the leaves will grow denser, and the roots will be deeper, so that they can go farther.”

Participating in this Beijing Film Festival’s “Brand Helps Chinese Films” public welfare live broadcast event is just a microcosm of looking forward to cross-border cooperation and layout of the digital industry. In the future, we can expect that more and more anchors may expand to more fields through the platform of Yaowang Technology, and become “explorers” who will consolidate the way forward.



