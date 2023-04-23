Empoli-Inter: the probable formations | Live Serie A

Statistics and background

One of Empoli’s only four Serie A wins against Inter came in the first leg of this campaign (they have never won two games in a row against the Nerazzurri) – the balance between the two sides in the competition ends with three draws and 22 Milanese successes. However, after 1-0 draws against Inter and 0-0 draws against Milan, Empoli could go unbeaten in three consecutive meetings against Milanese sides for the second time in Serie A – the first was between 2014 and 2015 (three draws).