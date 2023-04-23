Empoli-Inter: the probable formations | Live Serie A

Kick-off at 12.30. The nerazzurri must return to racing in the league after five games without a win, but Zanetti’s men have won only once in the last 11 days
– 23 apr
The Inter shirt
—
Inzaghi’s team will face Empoli in the away kit, the white one with the profiles of a geographical map.
– 23 apr
Statistics and background
—
One of Empoli’s only four Serie A wins against Inter came in the first leg of this campaign (they have never won two games in a row against the Nerazzurri) – the balance between the two sides in the competition ends with three draws and 22 Milanese successes. However, after 1-0 draws against Inter and 0-0 draws against Milan, Empoli could go unbeaten in three consecutive meetings against Milanese sides for the second time in Serie A – the first was between 2014 and 2015 (three draws).
– 23 apr
The referees
—
The Castellani challenge valid for the 31st day will be directed by the referee Livio Marinelli, from the Tivoli section. Line assistants Rossi and Di Gioia assisted him, with Feliciani as fourth referee. Banti and assistant Manganiello will be in the Var room.
– 23 apr
Where to see it
—
Empoli-Inter will be broadcast in live streaming on the Dazn, SkyGo and Now TV apps, while on TV it will be visible on the Sky Sport Uno (201), Sky Sport Calcio (202), Sky Sport 4K (213) and Sky Sport (251) channels ). Live text on news.
– 23 apr
Empoli, the probable formation
—
(4-3-1-2): Perisan; Ebuehi, Ismajli, Luperto, Parisi; Fazzini, Marin, Bandinelli; Baldanzi; Caputo, Cambiaghi. Coach: Zanetti.
– 23 apr
Inter, the probable formation
—
(3-5-2): Handanovich; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Acerbi; Bellanova, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Lukaku, Correa. Coach: Inzaghi.
Two of the less fit teams in the championship, results in hand, challenge each other at the Castellani to try to reverse the trend, which is dangerous for both. Empoli will try to repeat the 0-1 draw at the Meazza with an extra Ismajli, while Inter lose Mkhitaryan for personal reasons but find Calhanoglu from the first minute: partial turnover for Inzaghi after the Champions League efforts against Benfica .
Gazzetta dello Sport
April 23, 2023 (change April 23, 2023 | 11:14 am)
© breaking latest news