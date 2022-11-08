The 17-year-old Hong Kong artist and designer Offgod is known for his unique style of creation. He has collaborated with Justin Bieber, Trippie Redd, Future, Miley Cyrus and others, as well as sports giant adidas; with Apple’s over-ear headphones Air Pods Max has recently become a fashion item for everyone. Inspired by Offgod, it has created a variety of accessories suitable for AirPods Max embedded use. Following the launch of the Aphex Twin logo, sea urchins, and fishbone shapes, this time, I will work with the creator Gleb from St. Petersburg. Kostin brings a new joint project.

It can be called the most daring style of earphone accessories so far. This time, the theme of the two brands is Bandage boy, nobody, and Bunny boy. The two-dimensional image is turned into reality, and the three-dimensional sculpture is suspended on the two earmuffs. The realistic movements and detailed design also bring unexpected and interesting effects to the headset.

At present, the official has not released any news or mass production and sales. Interested readers may wish to visit the artist page from the link below to browse more works.