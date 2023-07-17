YXOU – Shells ​/ Wavering

by Oliver on July 16, 2023 in EP

The post-metal scene in the Alpine Republic is extremely vital. do their part too XYOU out with the double Shells and Wavering and say about their(largely) instrumental music, blending elements from sludge, ambient and post-metal„: „We continuously experiment to push our boundaries from song to song.„

Like the ones before A Minor Place trading, since 2021 as YXOU However, the fact that the group that is releasing sticks to the Post Metal genre at its core as the basic structure in order to let the trappings slide into aesthetic variations is what actually makes the quartet so appealing (Sebastian Pietsch – bass; Roland Tschismarov – guitar; Matthäus Vogel – drums /Synths; Stefan Dunst- Guitar/Loops/Synths).

Shells quickly proves to be a competent switching game – on the one hand the band attacks with an urgent forward pace, as if they would Russian Circles rehearsing the math, teaching the metallic riffs more and more atmospheric space and depth until the clattering drums and scrubbing post-rock guitars screw massively oppressively in front of the resulting sacral textures; and on the other, an ambient, deep-breathing contemplation that slows down the tempo more elegiacly contrasts. It’s a pity that the opposite pole is often constructed too abruptly. But once the number down to the ethereal Silent Hill-in-65daysofstatic-Dreaming of the spherical singing of Sit down shifted, a round attraction develops, which creates the fantasy of a shoegazing yacht delirium with its rippling guitars and the tropically springy looseness of the drums. Wonderful!

Even more holistic device Wavering: the wriggling drums leave the math of Lite think that the strings oscillate in lovingly intertwined elegance and draw a longing width – only to fall all the more aggressively into a banging frenzy pricked by the tarantula – but at the same time connecting the seams organically and fluently.

Later, solved ones roam Isis-thoughts and plunge into the powerful rolling (instrumental post-screamo) flood of an imaginative panorama via the powerful traction of the rhythm section, letting the basic ambience stick more than concrete compositional motifs. At first glance, this is perhaps not exciting per se in the fundamentally reactionary limits of the genre, but at second glance (and beyond) it’s just damn satisfying, just for the mental cinema.

