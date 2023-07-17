Alé Cycling, summer split – Tech Cycling

We tried out two seasonal novelties from Alé Cycling, the Magic Color bibshorts – technical and comfortable for medium distances – and the Next jersey – whose great comfort is unfortunately penalized by a slightly bulky zip.

Magic Colour bibshorts

These shorts, rigorously and proudly “Made in Italy”, belong to the PR-E line, acronym of “Pro Racing Experience”, a mix of creativity and technical solutions, designed for cyclists who are also looking for hints of colour, fantasy and style. The main fabric of the leg loops is made up of 80% polyamide and 20% elastane, the leg bottom is 87% polyester and 13% elastane, with 100% silicone coating for the “S-Stability System” raw cut insert. The back area is 75% polyamide and 25% elastane, with insert 83% polyester and 17% elastane. The “zero friction” suspenders are 80% polyester and 20% elastane. The seams are all flat and perfectly riveted. Passive visibility is guaranteed by reflective lettering on the sides and at the bottom of the leg. Alé Cycling claims these bibshorts are ideal for temperatures between +18°C and +30°C.

The pad is the 4HF model, in double density elastic microfiber. Its breathability and quick drying are excellent, less comfort over long distances, after just over 3 hours on the saddle its thickness no longer guarantees adequate support and you begin to perceive the stresses of the road surface.

Alé Cycling declares a weight of 165 grams for these bibshorts, we have measured 168 grams in size XL, one of the 10 available sizes (from 2XS to 5XL). Four color variants: sage green, forest green, burgundy, blue. The list price is 134.95 euros (the female version, with or without braces, costs 131.95 euros).

Ranking

Each product submitted to our test receives a judgment on the various objectively determinable functional aspects. Aesthetics and price are not considered, as they are considered parameters resulting from strictly subjective evaluations.

This is our scale of values.

Identikit

In alphabetical order the main features, with our assessment resulting from the test.

• Morphological adaptability

• Comfort

• Fabric elasticity and softness

• Finishes

• Quality of the pad

• Resistance to washing cycles

• Resistance to UV sun rays

• Rub resistance

• Breathability

• Ventilation

• Fit

We tried these Magic Color bibshorts for 4 months, from April to July 2023, with spring as well as typically summer temperatures. They do not protect at all from the rain, however they dry quickly if they get wet or are deliberately moistened to help cool the skin. They fit really well, their highly elastic fabric – which Alé Cycling classifies as “Energy Power” – adapts perfectly to the body.

The shoulder straps perfectly support the structure and do not take up any space, softly adhering to the shoulders and back without annoying and leaving great breathability. The length of the leg loops up to the knee is now a current trend for many manufacturers, but when temperatures exceed +23°C there is a need to roll them up by at least fifteen cm, thus losing the benefits for which they were made , penalizing adherence and breathability in the overlapping area of ​​the fabric.

When new they tend to slip a little on the saddle, but two or three outings and as many washes are enough for the fabric to adhere much better to the saddle cover. The breathability of these bibshorts is very good in the leg loops and back area, much less so in the abdominal area – which evidently cannot benefit from great ventilation – and at the bottom of the leg, where the silicone is somewhat opaque. However, they are excellent for medium distances, from 3 hours or so, and accessible temperatures (when it’s really hot they heat up a lot).

Next jersey

Another Alé Cycling novelty for summer 2023 is the Pragma line, made up of very versatile clothing, designed for all-round cycling, including urban commuting, for comfort without sacrificing style and performance. The Next jersey belongs precisely to this range of Alé Cycling products, designed for those who want quality and durability over time. The main fabric is light micro-perforated 95% polyester and 5% elastane. Bust, sides, collar and sleeves are 88% polyester and 12% elastane.

The different fabrics follow the “body mapping” perfectly, giving this sweater an almost sartorial, superior cut, without resorting to sophisticated and expensive yarns. The sleeves have a raw cut and adhere without forcing, while the silicone elastic at the bottom of the bust keeps the jersey in position. The three back pockets are comfortable and roomy, while the reflective details on the sleeves and in the lumbar area are useful for passive safety. The zipper is long, full length.

The Next jersey is available in 10 sizes (from 2XS to 5XL) and four colors: orange, purple, pine green, blue. Alé Cycling declares it suitable for use at temperatures between +20°C and +35°C. The declared weight is 120 grams, we found 125 for the size XL tested. The list price is 89.95 euros (the female version – in blue, pink or purple – costs 82.95 euros).

Identikit

In alphabetical order the main features, with our assessment resulting from the test.

• Accessibility and pocket dimensions

• Morphological adaptability

• Comfort

• Fabric elasticity and softness

• Finishes

• Zipper functionality

• Resistance to washing cycles

• Resistance to UV sun rays

• Breathability

• Ventilation

• Fit

We tried this shirt on at the same time as the bibshorts, therefore in the same conditions. It would fit very well if it were equipped with a micrometric zip. Instead we find a very sturdy zipper, precise and tenacious in its action, probably indestructible but decidedly oversized, more suitable for a winter jacket than a summer shirt. Its encumbrance is perceived in its entirety and it annoys the movements enough, it is impossible to close the collar up to the top without feeling a certain annoyance. And this despite the protection offered by the webbing inside the jersey, which prevents skin chafing. To be comfortable in this shirt, perhaps it would be necessary to choose one or even two sizes up, but in this way it would look like a Mexican “poncho”. For the rest it is a very well made and finished shirt, soft to the touch, correctly breathable (with some small flaws in the lumbar area, less exposed to the air flow), resistant to washing and harmful sun rays, equipped with comfortable back pockets and capacious. A garment designed for those who would like functionality and comfort rather than aerodynamics and “racing” performance. With another zip it would be perfect.

– Alé Cycling website

Article and photos by Roberto Chiappa

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

