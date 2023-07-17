World Bank appoints new Resident Representative for the Republic of Congo

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo, July 12, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-Mrs. Louise Pierrette Mvono officially took up her duties as the World Bank’s Resident Representative for the Republic of Congo in Brazzaville, effective July 1.

In his new role, his three main priorities will be to (i) maintain and strengthen good working relations with the government and other stakeholders, (ii) implement the Country Partnership Framework 2020-2025 and prepare the Performance and Learning Review, (iii) manage the country office, mentor and coach country office staff, building on existing professionalism and team spirit.

A Gabonese national, Ms. Louise Pierrette Mvono joined the World Bank in 2016 as a Senior Education Specialist in the Education Global Practice Department in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, and more recently in the Education Department. global education practice in the Middle East and North Africa based in Rabat, Morocco.

With more than 25 years of experience in the development of human capital and the fight against poverty, Ms. Louise Pierrette Mvono has managed several social policy reform programs in the sectors of education, the integrated development of young child and adolescent, social protection as well as skills development for employability with a focus on the partnership between training institutions and the private sector.

Holder of a Doctorate in Evaluation of Educational Systems from the Institute for Research on the Economics of Education (IREDU) of the University of Burgundy, in France, Mrs. Louise Pierrette Mvono replaces the position of resident representative of the Bank in the Republic of Congo, Ms. Korotoumou Ouattara who has returned to Washington to assume other functions within the institution.

