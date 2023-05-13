This is what Lady Di would look like at 62

By: Angelica Andrade

After the event of high interest for show business, but also the object of accusations, recently held at the British royal house, one could not stop talking about Lady Di, to such an extent that one of the questions that became a trend have to do with “Would you have attended an event like this?”, a question that was resolved through the renowned Artificial Intelligence program, ChatGPT.

In this context, it should be noted that the coronation ceremony of the eldest son Charles III as king of the British country, is considered one of the most anticipated scenarios of the year and it is that after all the discussion that has been generated in relation to the departure of the Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle of the royal house and the alleged fractured relationship that endures with his brother William, it was identified that the monarch’s youngest son did participate in the celebration, without the Duchess of Sussex, as they had notified through a bulletin press.

As for the remembered and iconic Lady Di, Artificial Intelligence responded that it would be difficult for her to establish whether she had attended her ex-husband’s coronation: “It is difficult to know with certainty what Lady Diana would have done in a hypothetical situation, since her death in 1997 left many questions unanswered. However, Lady Diana may have attended her ex-husband Prince Charles’ coronation as Charles III of England if she were alive“, mentioned the ChatGPT about the concern that generated all kinds of comments, because after the divorce, she continued to use the title” Princess of Wales “, to which the AI ​​​​acknowledged that” it is possible that if she had lived to this day , she would have kept her title and been invited to the coronation.”