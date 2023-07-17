Avoid going out with gold jewelry to the streets of Cali

Cali suffers from a deeply complex security panorama due to the continuous cases of thefts and assaults suffered by citizens.

The robberies that occur in the streets, in restaurants and in commercial premises of the capital of the Valley are becoming more and more repetitive.

The inhabitants of the “Sucursal del Cielo”, regardless of the sector, feel that they do not have a place where they can receive police security that keeps them away from thieves.

What do these criminals steal the most?

It seems that thieves in the capital of Valle del Cauca are attracted to gold and everything that shines, although if they find something else of value along the way, they also take it with them.

Weeks ago, it should be remembered that a car was the victim of a shooting attack by several thieves who stole the gold chain from the driver who was traveling on a road in Valle del Lili.

Fortunately the driver was not injured by the shots, but the Police could not do much to prevent the robbery.

“In the last month I have been the victim of two robberies at my premises. Steal my clients. They were following the first one and when he sat down to eat, they stole his chains. The second was already eating, when a person entered the establishment, he asked for something, and stayed detailing the bracelets that my client had. At that moment he made a call, and a minute later an armed young man entered and stole his bracelets. They didn’t hurt anyone, but every time there’s a robbery, sales drop significantly. That is why I saw myself in the obligation to hire a staff that guarantees the safety of my clients and the premises”, explained the owner of a restaurant in Cali.

The citizens of Cali ask the authorities for a checkpoint on the new bridge on Avenida Ciudad de Cali and constant patrols in the most difficult areas to prevent further robberies.

Hiring private security for commercial premises and thus protecting customers is another of the strategies that the citizens of the capital of the Valley have opted for.

Disturbing data

1. The ‘Cali Cómo Vamos’ project revealed that more than 400,000 people from Cali say they have been victims of a crime in the last year. 87% of them were victims of theft.

2. As of May 31, there have been 426 homicides in the city, a figure that represents a reduction compared to the same period last year.

3. In 2022, 24,403 complaints were reported for this crime, the highest number in this record in 18 years.

4. Between January 1 and May 31, 2023, 9,606 complaints for theft have already been registered, 14.3% more than in the same period last year.

5. 49% of people from Cali agree with the idea of ​​punishing criminals caught in flagrante delicto.

