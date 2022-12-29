[The Epoch Times, December 29, 2022]On December 27, Zhang Manling, a member of the Communist Party of China, a famous Chinese Peking Opera performing artist, and a member of the Art Steering Committee of the National Peking Opera Company, died in Beijing.

On the 29th, the National Peking Opera Theater of the Communist Party of China issued an obituary stating that Zhang Manling, a famous Peking opera performing artist, first-class performer, and representative inheritor of Peking opera, died in Beijing on the 27th due to illness, at the age of 87.

The obituary stated that during the epidemic, the opinions of relatives were respected, no mourning halls were set up, and no farewell ceremonies were held.

Zhang Manling was taught by Cheng Yujing and other famous experts, and also directed Leslie Cheung on the crew of “Farewell My Concubine”.

Zhang Manling is a member of the Communist Party of China and has sung red songs such as “Red Detachment of Women” and “Red Wife”.

Recently, the epidemic has raged in mainland China, and a large number of CCP members or people who stand for the CCP have died, including experts, celebrities, and people in the entertainment industry.

There have also been multiple deaths in dramaland.

For example, Ma Shengcai, a retired official of the Shaanxi Academy of Traditional Chinese Opera, member of the Communist Party of China, and composer, died of illness on December 22.

Cheng Jinghua, the niece of Cheng Yanqiu, a famous Peking Opera actress and a disciple of Peking Opera Laodan artist Li Duokui, died in Kunming on the 20th due to the epidemic (Jingju.com news). Cheng Jinghua once sang the CCP model opera “Red Lantern” and so on.

The founder of New Peking Opera, Chu Lanlan, who once performed the CCP’s red drama “Red Detachment of Women”, died on the 18th due to illness, at the age of 40.

