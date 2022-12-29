On December 27, Redmi held the 2023 New Year Conference and officially released the Redmi K60 series products. Among them, the performance flagship Redmi K60 Pro is equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform, and the Redmi K60 is equipped with the first-generation Snapdragon 8+ mobile platform. The Snapdragon dual flagship platform helps the Redmi K60 series have top-level hard-core performance, bringing users powerful Flagship experience.

In order to create peak performance, the Redmi K60 Pro is equipped with a newly upgraded second-generation Snapdragon 8, which adopts the industry-leading 4nm process and a new CPU architecture design. The super-large core of the Kryo CPU is upgraded to Cortex-X3. Compared with the previous generation, The performance is improved by up to 35%, and the energy efficiency is increased by up to 40%. The new Adreno GPU graphics rendering performance is increased by up to 25%, and the energy efficiency is increased by up to 45%. At the same time, the second-generation Snapdragon 8 supports the new Qualcomm AI engine, and the AI ​​​​computing power has increased by more than four times. The second-generation Snapdragon 8, the latest LPDDR5X memory and UFS4.0 flash memory form a powerful “performance iron triangle”. With the Redmi violent engine, the Redmi K60 Pro can run a variety of high-traffic popular games to achieve “three non-drops” – the whole process No reduction in brightness, image quality, or frame rate, bringing you an e-sports-level gaming experience.

The powerful second-generation Snapdragon 8 also supports the new Snapdragon Elite Gaming feature, combined with flagship configurations such as stereo dual speakers, X-axis linear motor, and Redmi’s all-round game optimization in network, control, system, accessories, etc. Redmi K60 Pro can bring users a completely new ultra-immersive gaming experience.

Not only games, Redmi K60 and K60 Pro have also been comprehensively improved in terms of video. The second-generation Snapdragon 8 adopts the industry’s first cognitive ISP, which has achieved a breakthrough in AI photography and camera technology. The help of the neural network will bring about a huge improvement in image quality. In addition, the Snapdragon mobile platform has always had a powerful AI engine. The excellent ISP combined with the efficient AI computing power of the Qualcomm AI engine not only makes photos and videos more beautiful, but also makes the shooting process more efficient. Taking Redmi K60 Pro as an example, with the second-generation Snapdragon 8’s excellent imaging technology and Qualcomm AI engine blessing, the noise reduction is more accurate and the shooting is clearer. It also supports 4K super-sensitive night scene video shooting experience and GAN ultra-clear portrait algorithm— —This allows the Redmi K60 Pro equipped with the IMX800 main camera to bring the strongest image experience in Redmi history.