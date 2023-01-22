Home Entertainment Zhang Ruoyun became the first person to eat roast chicken in the Spring Festival Gala. Huaqiangbei rushed to work overnight to put the same mobile phone case on the shelves.
Zhang Ruoyun became the first person to eat roast chicken in the Spring Festival Gala. Huaqiangbei rushed to work overnight to put the same mobile phone case on the shelves.

Zhang Ruoyun became the first person to eat roast chicken in the Spring Festival Gala. Huaqiangbei rushed to work overnight to put the same mobile phone case on the shelves.

On the evening of January 21, the 2023 CCTV Spring Festival Gala was officially broadcast. Unlike previous years, Yue Yunpeng integrated magic into this year’s cross talk, and actually “changed” a roast chicken on the spot.

When everyone thinks that roast chicken is just for viewing, it’s just props,Zhang Ruoyun actually picked up the roast chicken and ate it on the spot, becoming “the first person to eat roast chicken in the Spring Festival Gala”,Related topics quickly rushed to Weibo hot searches.

It is worth noting that, that night,Merchants in Huaqiangbei sensed business opportunities and started working overnight to produce the same mobile phone case, which sold out as soon as it was put on the shelves.I have to say that “Huaqiangbei Speed” will not let you down.

After browsing the e-commerce platform, I found that a store from Shenzhen is currently selling the same mobile phone case as “Chicken”, but it is currently for pre-sale, and it is expected to be shipped within 15 days at a price of 15.8 yuan.

Zhang Ruoyun became the first person to eat roast chicken in the Spring Festival Gala, and Huaqiangbei rushed to work overnight to put the same mobile phone case on the shelves

Regarding Huaqiangbei, a Silicon Valley engineer once said on the Internet: “It takes two months to find 400 electronic components in the United States, but only one day is enough here.”

Huaqiangbei, as the most amazing electronic shopping mall in China,Not only can you buy all kinds of accessories, but also many second-hand iPhones in the market basically come from here.

It is understood that Huaqiangbei Business District is located in Futian District, Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province. Its predecessor was an industrial area mainly producing electronics, communications, and electrical products.

