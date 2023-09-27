Zhang Yimou’s “Sturdy as a Rock” Premieres with Star-Studded Red Carpet

Zhang Yimou’s “Sturdy as a Rock” Premiered with Star-Studded Red Carpet Event

Beijing, September 27th – The highly anticipated National Day movie “Sturdy as a Rock” had its grand premiere in Beijing yesterday. Directed by renowned filmmaker Zhang Yimou and written by Chen Yu, the star-studded cast includes Lei Jiayin, Zhang Guoli, Chen Chong, Yu Hewei, Sun Yizhou, Li Naiwen, Xu Yajun, Tian Yu, He Zhengjun, Lin Boyang, Chen Tong, and Wang Xun. All the lead actors appeared on the red carpet of the premiere, captivating the attention of eager fans and industry insiders.

Alongside the cast members, many distinguished guests from the film industry were present at the event, including Lin Gengxin, Song Jia, Huang Qishan, Liu Tianchi, and Chen Yongsheng, among others. The excitement surrounding the release of Zhang Yimou’s latest film is palpable, with Liu Tianchi even stating that it will be “a feast of acting skills.”

Director Zhang Yimou expressed his happiness at the premiere, saying, “As a director, the happiest time is when this movie meets the audience. I hope the audience goes to the theater to watch this movie. If you like it, it is the wish of all the actors and all the people behind the scenes.”

“Sturdy as a Rock” is set to be a captivating and emotional film thanks to Zhang Yimou’s masterful storytelling. With a stellar cast and the director’s reputation for creating impactful films, expectations are running high. Audiences eagerly await the opportunity to experience Zhang Yimou’s latest masterpiece.

The film tells a gripping story that explores themes of resilience, love, and human strength. Set against the backdrop of turbulent times, “Sturdy as a Rock” promises to take viewers on a captivating journey.

As the premiere came to a close, the anticipation increased for the film’s nationwide release. Audiences are eagerly looking forward to experiencing the magic of Zhang Yimou’s storytelling on the big screen.

