Entertainment

[Voice of Hope, October 18, 2022](Comprehensive report by our reporter Zhang Guilan)

Hong Kong actress Zhao Yazhi is nearly 70 years old, and she is quite frozen age with proper maintenance. However, a group of photos of Zhao Yazhi playing skateboards were recently revealed and frightened netizens, causing heated discussions.

Zhao Yazhi has been popular for 10 years, and she still has film and television works in China. Zhao Yazhi, who is well-maintained, is always amazed when she appears in public, because the years seem to have not left too many marks on her face.

However, some netizens pulled out the skateboarding video shared by Zhao Yazhi at the end of August, and directly criticized whether Zhao Yazhi’s agent “want to transform from zhapianfan to sharenfan”? The netizen said: “In order to gain eyeballs/sense of presence/earn rebates, the agent let a 70-year-old man with no knowledge of skateboarding step on platform shoes to play skateboarding and pose for pictures. Is ZYZ’s life safety more important or grandstanding? important”?

Zhao Yazhi also shared a group of skateboarding photos. Many people were surprised that Zhao Yazhi’s skin was fair and firm, and her figure was maintained like a girl, but some fans revealed: “I have seen myself, and I am younger than my real age, but not so young, There are many folds and fat powder on the face, looking at fifty or sixty, but the body is very good, better than his peers.”

