Nostalgic Games Weekly collects weekly news related to nostalgic games and is scheduled to be published every Friday.

game news

  • Mega Drive Mini 2 full lineup announced
    SEGA has released the final lineup of Mega Drive Mini 2, including “New Genesis”, “Battle of the Balls”, “Football Tsubasa” and other games, and additionally included 6 new works/ported games, including games The total number reaches 50+10 (because some works are compilations/multiple versions are included at the same time, there are actually more games), and it is scheduled to be released on October 27, 2022.
  • Genesis Mini 2 full lineup announced
    SEGA has released the full lineup of the US version of the Genesis Mini 2 of the Mega Drive Mini 2. About 1/3 of the included games are different from the Japanese version. It is scheduled to be released on October 27, 2022. At the same time, it also announced that the European version of the Mega Drive Mini 2 will be released. The European version includes the same lineup as the American version. in addition,After inquiries, the project leader, Oucheng Yosukeconfirming that this Mega Drive/Genesis Mini 2 will not be launched in Asia, nor will it be officially sold in Asia (Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, etc.).
  • ACA version of “Super Volleyball” on sale
    Arcade Archives’ new work this week is the large-scale video game version of the sports game “Super Volleyball” produced by Video System in 1989, which will be available on the PS4 / Switch digital store on August 25, 2022.
  • Power Spikes II launches on mobile
    Arcade Archives Neo Geo mobile version will be new to the 1994 Video System released sports game “Power Spikes II”, which will be available on the iOS / Android digital store on August 25, 2022.
publication

  • “Mega Drive Mini 2 – Celebration Album -” released
    Wave Master has announced that it will release the “Mega Drive Mini 2 – Celebration Album -” album, which includes the menu music of Mega Drive Mini 2, as well as some new remixes of the game, a total of 11 tracks, scheduled to be released on October 27, 2022.

Merchandise

  • Mega Drive Mini 2 Goods
    In conjunction with the launch of Mega Drive Mini 2, SEGA will also sell mini MD2 key rings, business card cases, guardians, and host storage bags, which are scheduled to be released on October 27, 2022.
  • Kombat Whirlwind II CASETiFY Co-branded Products
    CASETiFY announced that it will launch the joint products of “Fighting Whirlwind II”, including mobile phone cases, Earpod storage boxes, etc. It is scheduled to be released on August 31, 2022. During the priority purchase period, those who order will get the “Fighting Whirlwind II” machine paper model one. Group.
  • Reprints of game posters such as “Playing the Air”
    Namco Museum of Art’s game poster re-engraving series, adding three new works, “Fight the Air”, “Metro-Cross”, “Pac & Pal”, are sold in the Asobi Store online store, and are scheduled to ship in mid-September 2022.

Feature Article/Video

  • Masahiro Sakurai opens Youtube channel “Masahiro Sakurai’s Game Production” (Japanese version)/(English version)
    Masahiro Sakurai, the production director of games such as “Kirby Star” and “Super Smash Bros.”, has opened a channel “Masahiro Sakurai’s Game Production” to explain game production experience and knowledge. The film will be available in both Japanese and English subtitles.
other

The contents of this week’s newspaper entries are selected and included based on personal subjective selection and are for reference only. If there are any omissions, please forgive me. The images and related content are quoted from the linked pages of the respective article titles.

