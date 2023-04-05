news-txt”>

At the Sant’anna hospital of the City of Health in Turin, a uterus weighing 1.6 kilograms was removed from a 50-year-old woman with voluminous uterine fibroids, which created severe symptoms. Fibroids that had created an overall volume comparable to that of a pregnancy in the seventh month, while under normal conditions the uterus would have weighed between 60 and 100 grams. The operation therefore adds to the few cases in the world described in the literature of uteri extracted in laparoscopy, therefore with a minimally invasive technique, larger than 1,500 grams. The team involved was made up of women only.