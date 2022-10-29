In 2018 Philecia La’Bounty she feels a suspicious lump in her breast and decides to go to the doctors for advice. However, there was nothing for the doctors to worry about as they thought the lump was benign, i.e. not cancerous, and they convinced her that she was too young to have cancer. They refused to give her a mammogram, but she has advanced breast cancer. And now Philecia’s life hangs in the balance. She has become a star of TikTok, the model, where she tells her days and her pain to over 40 thousand people.

«Accepting this was a big mistake and now I realize I would have had to fight harder to get those tests done.»explained the girl from California. Eight months later, after two further medical visits, Philecia, aged just 29, was diagnosed with breast cancer but it was too late, the cancer was already at stage 4.

Stage 4 breast cancer means that the cancer has spread to other parts of the body and, in the case of Philecia, has spread to the lungs, lymph nodes and breastbone. «I automatically thought of death, as most people do when they hear the word cancer»has explained. «The doctors have let me down»he added.

The discovery

After diagnosis, the 35-year-old underwent a pharmacological menopause, caused by chemotherapy to treat cancer.«I feel like an old lady most mornings – my joints are stiff, I am in pain and exhausted»said the social star.

The model froze ten eggs after learning that chemotherapy could leave her sterile, right before her first cycle began. «All this sIt is life changing, and not only for me, but also for my husband, my family and my friends»he added. «CI try not to think too much about how it might have gone if the doctors had noticed earlier. This won’t make the phase disappear anyway »“, he adds. “Thinking I might have known I had stage 2 cancer is disheartening”he said.

Stage 4 breast cancer

Cancer that is diagnosed at an early stage is in fact more likely to be treated successfully. According to Cancer Research UK, those who develop stage 4 breast cancer have only a 22% chance of surviving beyond 5 years.

Philecia is using her TikTok to raise awareness of breast cancer, its symptoms, and early menopause. «It is more common in young women than people expect. There is an epidemic of young women who discover they have breast cancer and as a result have been put into premature menopause, and nobody talks about it.»has explained.

The battle becomes social

Her struggle with life Philecia is doing it with her followers: «I feel such a sense of pride and accomplishment when I get messages from people who no longer feel lonely or who have had an idea of ​​what we are going through because of the content I post. It makes everything I’ve been through and am going through a lot more positive»Philecia added.

How to control breast cancer

1. Changing the size or shape of the breast

Breasts, in all their shapes and sizes, can look different throughout a woman’s life. Carolyn Rogers, senior clinical nurse at Breast Cancer Care, told The Sun Online: «They may change at the time of your period, during pregnancy as the body ages. By checking your breasts regularly, you will know if a change in size or shape is part of what is normal for you, or if it is something unusual that is worth checking out by your doctor.».

2. Redness or rash

It is important to pay attention to the signs of redness or rash on the skin and around the nipple. A rash in this area could be triggered by a new cleanser or a lacy bra that irritates the skin. «But, it could also be caused by something more serious»Carolyn warned.

3. Nipple discharge

If liquid comes out of the nipple without squeezing it, it is important to have it checked by a doctor.

«Talk to the doctors»

4. Swelling in the armpit or around the collarbone

Lumps are the most common sign of breast cancer, but they don’t always appear in the breast. «Breast tissue can be found in the armpits and up to the collarbone, so you may notice unusual swelling in these areas»Carolyn explained. Consequently, when checking your breasts every month it is important to be careful and to check all of your breasts and the surrounding area.

5. Modification of the skin texture

From wrinkling to the slightest hint of dimple: Changes in the appearance of the skin on the breasts can be an important sign that should not be underestimated. For example, if the area looks and feels like the peel of an orange, go get checked by your doctor.

6. An inverted nipple

Some people naturally have inverted nipples, which is fine, but everyone’s breasts are different. «If your nipple suddenly begins to be pulled inward or changes shape or position in any way, it could be a warning sign.»Carolyn explained.

7. Constant pain

A dull pain that doesn’t go away in the breast or armpit is a warning sign for breast cancer. However, it can be difficult to identify. «Having pain in the breast area is very common»Carolyn said. «It could be caused by a number of things, such as a change in hormone levels before your period or even a bra that doesn’t fit well.». But every woman knows her body, so the advice is to go to a specialist as soon as you notice something wrong.