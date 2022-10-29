Home News Pd, the assembly elected Liva as the new regional secretary
Renzo Liva is the new regional secretary of the Democratic Party. Following the resignation of Cristiano Shaurli, the current head of the Economy of the Democratic Party will have to ferry the party until after the elections of spring 2023.

Liva was elected by the party assembly, which took place in Palmanova on the morning of Saturday 29 October, with 45 votes out of 103. Thirty-four preferences obtained by the competitor Chiara Da Giau, 24 blank ballots.

