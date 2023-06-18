Pinto has the boy’s yes. And Morata is a suggestion to be transformed into reality at the end of July

Today he runs alone. It’s Gianluca Scam Rome’s most concrete goal. In terms of age, salary, striker profile, transfer formula, there’s nothing better around. Also Morata, another one that would very much tickle the appetite for Mourinho and Pinto (together with Zaha who, however, has millionaire offers from Arabia), is not currently in the running. He could be topical again perhaps in a month, when Atletico Madrid have failed to place him, perhaps in the face of repeated nos from the Spanish international to other transfers. But between the cost of the card (10 million) and the salary (6 million, recently renewed, for which the growth decree cannot be used) there is no concrete lead as of June 18th. Thus we return to the starting point, to Gianluca, who when he became aware of the possibility of returning to Trigoria he didn’t have to repeat it twice. The farewell in 2016 was traumatic. To tell the truth, above all for the club which, behind an indemnity of 270,000 euros, saw a 16-year-old kidnapped on whom he was aiming for the future. But the call of Holland, the possibility of being coached at PSV by a legend like Ruud Van Nistelrooy, was the prologue to the about-face.

Scamacca-Roma, speed up: Mourinho and Pinto in London for the attacker’s loan

HOMECOMING

Seven years later the roads lead back to Rome. The idea came to the CAA Stellar agency which has been looking after its interests for a few months (and has joined forces with Mendes’ Gestifute) with everyone in agreement. Gianluca in the first place. Scamacca has never been afraid to change. Romano from Fidene (in the northern suburbs of the capital), at the age of 7 he was registered with Cisco Rome (what was once Lodigiani). In 2009 (after a move to Monterotondo) he arrives at Lazio, where he is coached by Cesar (former left winger of Lazio and Inter). He stayed in the Biancoceleste for three years, until, in 2012, he arrived at the Roma youth team, the team he supports. Coached by Roberto Muzzi, he won several youth trophies before moving to Holland and returning to Italy at Sassuolo. The rest is recent history: the transfer to West Ham, the injury to the external meniscus and the desire to return to Italy. «I would like bravado from Ibrahimovic. Lukaku’s speed. Haaland’s mentality. Ronaldo’s constancy. Dzeko’s elegance. Lewandowski’s cynicism. Suarez’s anger », he said recently. Humble, in the presence of the tattooed body, which often “gives a different idea of ​​me than I really am”. West Ham’s first “no” doesn’t scare. It was budgeted. But it served to formalize the interest. After all, Moyes does not consider Scamacca a first choice. But he wants a replacement. In England they write about Broja but there are many names. At that point, the no will begin to transform into nì and then become yes. It will only be necessary to find the most suitable formula. Because if Roma buy time now, counting on the player’s strong will and concentrating on transfers until the end of the month, it will be up to Scamacca and his agents to move with the club. It will take time and perhaps turn the dry loan request into onerous one. For this reason, at the moment, beyond Morata and Zaha, other free-for-money profiles that have circulated in Trigoria are not taken into consideration. Among the many, those of Dembele and Mariano Diaz, identikits proposed by the intermediaries on duty but which for now are put on standby.

COUNTDOWN

Also because Pinto will be concentrated on sales at least until the end of the month. The countdown has begun. The gm knows he has the numerous requests received for Zalewski (valued at 25 million and with Spanish and English clubs ready to move) and some expressions of interest for Ibañez (Tottenham and Chelsea) as a backup card. However, especially Nicola’s farewell is considered the extrema-ratio. First we will try to place Volpato and Missori at Sassuolo, Kluivert and Viña at Bornemouth, hoping for an acceleration of some clubs for Frattesi. The blue in recent weeks has said no to Brighton that he was offering 40 million. Too bad: 12 of these would have ended up in the Giallorossi coffers. Final catwalk on Ndicka: today the Ivorian should have made his debut with the Ivorian national team. But the defender will not be able to be on the pitch because he has not been able to obtain a passport.