Christmas 2022, Manger and Christmas tree in Peter’s Square from Italy – Vatican News

On Christmas Day 2022, the Christmas manger on St. Peter’s Square comes from Sutrio, in the province of Udine in northern Italy, and the Christmas tree comes from a silver fir tree in a small mountain village in the Abruzzo region of central Italy. The Christmas manger presented to the Pope by the Guatemalan government in Central America is housed in the Paul VI Hall. The unveiling of the manger and the lighting of the Christmas tree will take place on the afternoon of December 3rd.

(Vatican News Network)This Christmas 2022, the Christmas manger placed in St. Peter’s Square, from the picturesque Sutrio in the province of Udine in northern Italy, is a 30-meter-high silver fir tree as a Christmas tree, It is from a small mountain village called Rosello (Rosello) in the Abruzzo region in central Italy, which has only 182 residents.

In addition, the Christmas manger presented to the Pope by the government of Guatemala in Central America is placed in the hall of Paul VI. This manger is composed of three members of the Holy Family and three angels, all handmade by traditional Guatemalan craftsmen, mainly made of gold-colored cloth and wooden statues.

The unveiling of the Christmas manger and the lighting of the Christmas tree will take place on December 3rd at 5pm in St Peter’s Square. The ceremony will be presided over by Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, President of the Vatican City State Government. At that time, Pope Francis will receive the delegation of Soutrio, Rossello and Guatemala that morning, and on this occasion, they will officially present these Christmas gifts to the Pope.

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn

