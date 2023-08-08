10 picturesque places for your summer vacation!

When you think of Switzerland, picturesque mountains, cheese and chocolate are probably the first things that come to mind. Our neighboring country has even more to offer! Which are the most beautiful lakes in Switzerland that are always worth a visit?

Whether it’s the crystal clear water, the beauty of the surrounding landscapes or the numerous activity options – there is something magical about the most beautiful lakes in Switzerland. The neighboring country has more than 1,500 lakes and bodies of water and is therefore ideal for a summer holiday or a short weekend trip. And for us personally, no visit is complete without a tour of the most beautiful lakes in Switzerland.

TOP 10 most beautiful lakes in Switzerland

Nestled in the four major river basins, Switzerland has hundreds of Instagram-worthy lakes waiting to be explored. The neighboring country definitely has something to offer and the following list of the most beautiful lakes in Switzerland is a must for all nature lovers!

Lake Geneva

And of course we start our list with the largest and most beautiful lake in Switzerland. Lake Geneva (or lac Léman in French) belongs to both France and Switzerland and with its 580 km2 it is also the largest body of water in Central Europe. It is 370 meters above sea level in the Northern Alps and the view of Mont Blanc and the Grand Combin is truly breathtaking. The city of Geneva is of course one of the absolute highlights in the area and the many luxury shops that line the cobblestone streets make for a very special shopping experience.

Popular resorts such as Vevey and Montreux as well as the Lavaux wine terraces, which are part of the UNESCO World Heritage, invite you to linger. However, one of the most popular sights around Lake Geneva is the 12th-century Château de Chillon. The many cruises that offer numerous activities are particularly attractive for tourists. Whether water skiing, windsurfing, sailing or rowing – everyone gets their money’s worth!

Lake Lucerne

Once known as Lake Lucerne, Lake Lucerne is without a doubt one of the most beautiful lakes in Switzerland to visit. The fourth largest lake stretches from the picturesque town of the same name to the beautiful Swiss Alps. With the many small bays and the fjord landscapes, the region actually reminds us a little of Norway. Nevertheless, the climate is very mild and there are even palm trees on the shore, which provide a wonderful island flair.

The fairytale panorama is shaped by the mountains Pilatus and Rigi and Lake Lucerne encloses five Swiss cantons. And after admiring nature, there are endless possibilities for water sports such as water skiing or surfing. If you want, you can of course also swim in the crystal-clear water and enjoy the wonderful views of the Alps.

Lake Zurich

Lake Zurich is not only one of the most beautiful but also one of the most popular lakes in the neighboring country and the curvature gives it the shape of a banana from the air. A boat trip with the fantastic view of the mountain panorama is definitely a must for every visit to the region. There are many islands in the lake that attract thousands of tourists every summer.

The island of Ufenau in particular is worth a visit in summer and can be easily reached by boat. There are numerous sights along the shore that you can discover and admire on a boat tour. Take a long stroll along the seafront, admire the fairytale villages or explore more than 600 varieties of roses at Rapperswill Castle. The 800 meter high Felsenegg vantage point is also one of the most popular sights around Lake Zurich and from the top you can enjoy unforgettable views of the Alps and the entire landscape.

Lake Constance

Lake Constance is located in the border triangle of Switzerland/Germany/Austria and is the third largest inland lake in Europe with a length of 64 km and a maximum width of 12 km. It is without a doubt the perfect place for relaxation and lots of summer fun. The sights and excursion destinations on Lake Constance are very diverse, so there is something for everyone. A bike path along the lake offers an unforgettable bike experience. One of Europe’s most scenic boat trips begins on the Swiss side in Kreuzlingen, and stops along the way include the medieval towns of Schaffhausen and Stein am Rhein.

Other popular destinations are the beautiful Bavarian town of Lindau, the Birnau Basilica, Ravensburger Spieleland and Meersburg Castle. And sports enthusiasts can practice many water sports such as swimming, diving and sailing on Lake Constance. Hikers also get their money’s worth on the Lake Constance cycle path with its attractive stages. In the Swiss part of the region, the Säntis, the highest mountain in the Alpstein, attracts many tourists and nature lovers. Don’t forget to visit the largest waterfall in Europe, the Rhine Falls of Schaffhausen.

Luganersee

Stretching across the border between Italy and Switzerland, Lake Lugano offers tourists an unforgettable, multicultural experience. The beautiful lake is also called Lago di Lugano and is an absolute must on a holiday in southern Switzerland. Lake Lugano offers a spectacular view from every angle and always ensures dolce vita. A great way to explore the region is to take the train from the village of Capolage at the top of Monte Generoso.

At an impressive 1,700 meters, Monte Generoso is also the highest mountain on Lake Lugano and the view of the lake from the top will enchant you. From the Renaissance church in Morcote to the museum in Montagnola, the towns offer unforgettable insights into the region’s rich history. Water sports such as wakeboarding, surfing and water skiing ensure plenty of action and with a depth of 288 meters Lake Lugano is a popular holiday destination for divers looking to admire the underwater world. With a holiday on Lake Lugano, you can combine both: wonderful views of the water and a cool swim to gather strength for the next climb.

Walensee

The Walensee is also one of the most remote and beautiful lakes in Switzerland. The lake is located in the “Heidiland” area, the region that inspired the famous Heidi stories by Swiss writer Johanna Spyri. Surrounded by steep cliffs, grand peaks and scenic mountains, it is the perfect place for those in search of a relaxing and tranquil summer vacation. It connects the two cantons of St. Gallen and Glarus and the waters are considered to be the cleanest in the neighboring country.

Since the water in Lake Walen hardly ever gets warmer than 20 degrees, swimming there is ideal for cooling off on hot summer days. Passionate divers can admire several shipwrecks that have been sunk in the lake and the untouched underwater world. The small wine village of Quinten nearby invites you to linger and can only be reached by boat. But this is exactly what gives Quinten its incomparable charm and makes it one of the most popular excursion destinations on Lake Walen. Also worth a visit is the Seerenbach Waterfalls, which are only 20 minutes from the town of Betlis and ideal for a long walk with the family. The natural spectacle is really fascinating and ensures an unforgettable holiday experience.

Blausee

A small lake with a lot of charm – that’s the easiest way to describe the Blausee. The lake is fed by underground springs and impresses with its deep blue, crystal-clear water – hence the name. According to legend, the lake got its color from a blue-eyed maiden mourning the death of her lover on the shore. In memory of the girl, a sculpture was sunk in the lake in 1998, which can be seen from the shore.

The picturesque lake lies in a lush green forest in the middle of the nature park and is a popular destination for thousands of tourists. For a little refreshment you can enjoy the beautiful landscape in a small restaurant right on the shore. However, swimming in the Blausee is not permitted. The only exception is the “Ice Swimming” event in December and divers can also discover and admire the lake for themselves from November to the end of March.

Brienzersee

Surrounded by the stunning steep slopes of the Bernese Oberland and with a fairytale play of colors, you will find Lake Brienz just a few kilometers from the Blausee – also one of the most beautiful lakes in Switzerland. The four lidos on the Uder invite you to swim and linger, but surfers, divers and kiters will also discover a small paradise on Lake Brienz.

In the lake there is the snail island with a great barbecue area and a chapel. A short trip on the historic steam cog railway is particularly worthwhile, and the picturesque hiking trails and villages promise a unique hiking experience. All lovers should definitely take a walk along Brunngasse, which has already been awarded the title of “the most beautiful street in Europe”.

Oeschinensee

Between Oeschinenhorn, Frünenhorn and Doldenhorn in the Bernese Oberland, Oeschinensee awaits you – one of the most beautiful mountain lakes in Switzerland, located at 1,578 meters. The surrounding nature reserve is part of the UNESCO World Natural Heritage and the Oeschinensee glitters crystal clear in the beautiful mountain scenery. Whether you want to explore the idyllic hiking trails, swim or paddle – the lake has something for everyone! The summer toboggan run also provides lots of fun and the small restaurants on the lake promise a wonderful, culinary break with a fairytale view of the turquoise water. And if you feel like a real adventure, then you can rent a boat and go on a little tour.

Caumasee

And we end our list of the most beautiful lakes in Switzerland with Lake Cauma in the canton of Graubünden. The lake is located in the municipality of Films at 1,000 meters, which makes for magnificent views. You can get here on foot or, more conveniently, by funicular. Once you get to the top, you have plenty of options to choose from for relaxation or action. With a water temperature of around 24 degrees, Lake Cauma is a popular bathing spot in summer. However, it is not too crowded, which makes the region perfect for escaping everyday life for a few hours and enjoying the untouched nature.

