Heat pump: drastic slump in demand in the first half of the year

Drastic slump in demand for heat pumps

“The numbers are a testimony to the enormous uncertainty that the planned heating law has triggered,” says Frank Ebisch, spokesman for the Central Association for Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning

According to a media report, the demand for heat pumps fell significantly in the first half of 2023. According to the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (Bafa), almost 49,000 applications for the subsidy of a heat pump were made – in the previous year there were almost 98,000.

According to a media report, the demand for heat pumps and insulation systems fell significantly in the first half of the year. The Funke Group reports that 48,804 applications for heat pump subsidies were submitted to the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA). In the same period last year, there were still 97,766 applications. “The BAFA numbers are a testament to the enormous uncertainty that the planned heating law has triggered. Our companies don’t know how to get legally secure advice on how to proceed with the funding situation. So it is not surprising that consumers and companies prefer to wait and see in the current situation,” said Frank Ebisch, spokesman for the Central Association for Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning (ZVHSK).

The Germans are also apparently holding back when it comes to renovating. In the first half of 2023, a total of 14.88 million square meters of building area was insulated with thermal insulation composite systems – a decrease of 14.82 percent compared to the previous year, the newspapers report, citing preliminary sales figures from B+L market data. “The political discussion narrows down to heating technology. The topic of thermal insulation has moved from the focus of many property owners – this is reflected in the market,” said Hans-Joachim Riechers, General Manager of the Association for Insulation Systems, Plaster and Mortar (VDPM) to the newspapers.

According to the report, the Federal Association of German Housing and Real Estate Companies (GdW) sees the climate targets in the building sector at massive risk in view of the latest developments. “Companies have to postpone modernization measures and often significantly reduce the depth of the measures that are still feasible,” said GdW President Axel Gedaschko to the Funke newspapers. “The climate goals in the residential sector are thus moving further and further away.” Many companies could only concentrate on maintenance instead of modernization. The association expects investments in modernization to fall by 8.6 percent this year. In addition to increased construction prices and interest rates as well as cuts in subsidy programs, the “chaos” in the Heat Act is causing additional uncertainty.

