118, a service that can save lives, almost 46.5 million euros from the Region to finance the emergency emergency system of Emilia-Romagna

Donini: “We invest more and more resources to guarantee a prompt and adequate response to citizens”

Green light from the Council for the distribution of funds, all regional, to the health authorities. In the first half of 2023, over 246 thousand emergency interventions carried out in the region

September 27, 2023 – Un number that can save your lifea complex and organized system to function as best as possible and to intervene in the shortest time possible.

And the 118born right in Emilia Romagna and then became a model for the entire countryto which every year the Region ensures adequate resources to operate. He also does it in 2023allocating almost 46.5 million (exactly 46 million 483 thousand euros – therefore 1.5 million more than in 2022) to strengthen it and make it increasingly innovative. Own resourceswhich the Council allocates to Healthcare companies of the entire regional territory: the approved provision gave the green light at the same time as distribution of the funds from Piacenza to Rimini and beyond areas of intervention which are financed, from technologies to air rescue, from staff to training, from operations centers to the telephone network.

To ensure that the entire 118 Emergency system works at its best, with its 800 doctors and 2,500 nurses committed to service, 500 rescue drivers and a network of support associations made up of over 20 thousand volunteers. But also one fleet of 120 basic rescue vehicles and 150 advanced rescue vehicles (between ambulances and medical and nursing cars) ready to leave with the crew on board 24 hours a day, e 4 helicopters, one of which with NVG technology to allow night flying. About 700 thousand calls received every year in Emilia-Romagnaof which 500 thousand generate a health intervention, that is, the sending of one or more emergency vehicles. Men, women, means and technologies that have made it possible to carry out, from 1 January to 30 June 2023, 246,165 emergency interventions.

“An extraordinary heritage, that of the 118 Emergency, made up of women and men who every day, many of them also as volunteers, are at the service of the community, ready to save human lives even in risky situations and to intervene as quickly as possible possible – underlines the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini-. Let us renew the Region’s economic commitment and invest more and more resources to continue to guarantee citizens a service that lives up to its history and to improve it, if possible, even more”.

The distribution of resources by healthcare company

I 46.483.000 euro they are distributed as follows on the territory: Local health authority Piacenza 558.612 euro; Local health authority Parma 400.000 euro; Parma University Hospital Company 4.906.921; Local health authority Reggio Emilia 775.975; ASL Modena 1.000.000; Local health authority Bologna 32.948.536; ASL Imola 120.000; Local health authority Ferrara 432.787; Local health authority Romagna 5.340.167.

The distribution of resources by area of ​​intervention

For the radio network are allocated overall 2.555.700 euro; for them technologies at the service of the operations center and for its management system is assigned 1.801.396 euro to the ASL of Bologna, which is the lead company. They are also assigned to the Bolognese company, which manages the service at a regional level 4.245.118 euro for the telephone network e 18.228.172 euro for the management of the contract relating to rescue helicopters and recovery with winch of the four regional bases (Parma, Ravenna, Bologna and Pavullo); and right at base management are destined 4,919,682. And again, 8,111,916 they serve for the management of the 3 operations centres (Western Emilia with headquarters in Parma, Eastern Emilia with headquarters in Bologna and Romagna with headquarters in Ravenna), while covering the personnel costs (only relating to the provisions of Legislative Decree no. 34 of 2020 on the strengthening of the emergency system to deal with the Covid pandemic) are intended 6.046.000 euro. Beyond half a million (529,043 euros) is attributed to healthcare companies to implement, among other things, safety improvement interventions of regional health service operators who provide aid on the motorway. In the voice Telepass there is a loan of 45.969 euro for the administrative management of contracts relating to the “special” Telepass devices supplied by the Autostrade per l’Italia company and used by the ambulances and medical vehicles of the health authorities which carry out rescue activities or which transit, for institutional purposes, on the network highway.

But how does the regional 118 emergency system work? When and why was he born? What happens at the station when a phone call comes in? In the special curated by the Council’s Information and Communication Agency, the answer to many curiosities.

