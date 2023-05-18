13,800 gluten-free menus in Italian schools

There are over 13,800 gluten-free meals prepared and distributed in the schools in Lombardy, Veneto, Bolzano, Turin and breaking latest news for the National Celiac Week by Serenissima Ristorazione, one of the leading Groups in the collective and commercial catering sector, with 14 associated companies, a consolidated turnover of over 400 million euros and approximately 10,000 employees.

The National Celiac Week that goes from 13 to 21 May remember how essential it is to have the right attention for this chronic inflammation of the small intestine usually triggered, in genetically predisposed subjects, by the ingestion of gluten. Precisely for this Serenissima Ristorazione has created one special gluten-free menu for 13,824 students for a total of over 80 between kindergartens, primary and secondary schools provinces of Bolzano, Como, Milan, Rovigo, Venice, Verona, Vicenza, Turin and Treviso.

The National Celiac Week, an initiative promoted by the Italian Celiac Association, was born in 2015 and takes place every year in May on International Celiac Day (May 16).

A week designed to provide correct information, making the public and the media aware of a pathology that in Italy it affects about 600,000 people of which nearly 400,000 have not yet been diagnosed.

An initiative made possible by the collaboration of the Scholastic Institutes in which Serenissima Ristorazione manages the school canteen service and by the fundamental support of the Group’s dietitians with the aim of increasing knowledge and sensitivity towards celiac disease and the consequences related to it, creating a moment of sharing between teachers and pupils so that for everyone the meal is a moment of pleasure.

In a study presented last March by Italian Society of Gastroenterology and Pediatric Hepatology (Sigenp) and by the Pediatric Gastroenterology and Cystic Fibrosis Operative Unit of the University of Messina, in fact, it emerged as in Italy 1 child out of 60 is affected by celiac disease.

Julia Putin

“Celiac disease affects more and more people, even small children, which is why it is essential to develop initiatives in the area to raise awareness among families on this very topical issue. As a catering company, we care about satisfying the nutritional needs of all our users, here’s because our team of dietitians is busy every day on the front line to prepare personalized menus and diets – he comments Julia Putin, Director of the Purchasing Department of Serenissima Ristorazione -. The creation of an inclusive society, which knows how to value and protect diversity, also passes through the sharing of a “special” meal on this day. Our hope is that this initiative can also be a tangible sign of the attention that local institutions show towards people with celiac disease and their families”.

Il Serenissima Catering Groupa leading Italian company in the collective and commercial catering sector, with more than 9,000 employees, 14 associated companies, produces 50 million meals a year, reaching a consolidated turnover of more than 400 million euros.

Active in the main catering segments, i.e. social-health, school, corporate and commercial, the Serenissima Ristorazione Group has its headquarters in Vicenza, a point of connection for the other subsidiaries spread throughout the national and European territory. “The company philosophy is based on three important values: Innovate, Grow and Work. With these important ingredients, Serenissima Ristorazione wants to highlight the meaning of its work day after day: the passion for work, the importance of creating and innovating in order to increasingly guarantee an excellent service and product reliability. According to the Serenissima Group, the idea of ​​Catering is based on a clear vision: to promote a correct food culture that satisfies every need”, explain the Group.