WTA1000 Rome Station: Zheng Qinwen was reversed by Kudmetova and missed the semi-finals

2023-05-18 14:29:34.0 Source: Xinhuanet
Author: Li Mengqing

In the women’s singles quarter-finals at the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) 1000 Rome station on the 16th, China‘s “Golden Flower” Zheng Qinwen won two sets in a row after winning one set, and missed the semi-finals .

Zheng Qinwen played steadily in the first set, successfully broke serve in the eighth game, and then won the first set 6:3 with a beautiful serve. In the second set, the two sides broke serve each other, also in the eighth game, Kudmetova broke serve again, and kept her serve steadily in the next game, pulling back a set 6:3. In the deciding set, Kudermetova broke serve consecutively and once led 3:0. Although Zheng Qinwen adjusted his state and successfully broke serve, Kudmetova always maintained the lead, and kept serve at 5:4, won 6:4, and finally defeated Zheng Qinwen 3:6, 6:3, 6:4 , into the semi-finals.

