At Burlo the first donation of cribs Next to me – Growth

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 18 – The Burlo Garofolo Foundation has donated three “Next to me” cribs, which allow mother and newborn to sleep next to each other, facilitating ‘rooming-in’ and breastfeeding, while avoiding sharing the bed between ‘hospital.



The initiative was born as an opportunity for discussion between the Institute and the new mothers: initially, there will be three cradles “hooked” to as many beds, and the mothers will be asked to fill out a questionnaire to obtain an evaluation.



If the result is positive, the project in the IRCCS will be completed and the Burlo Garofolo Foundation with the IRCCS Burlo Garofolo will act as spokesmen to ask the FVG Region to equip all nine birth centers in the Region with them. The president of the Region Massimiliano Fedriga and the regional councilor for health Riccardo Riccardi, present at the delivery, agreed to associate the “I am Friuli Venezia Giulia” logo with the cradles.



“This project – declared the President of the Burlo Garofolo Foundation, Gabriele Cont – is in its simplicity the manifesto of how our Foundation intends to operate: to support the Institute with initiatives capable of helping to improve quality, being close to mothers and to the children, making them directly participate”.



Fedriga defined the initiative as “an important new service that adds to Burlo’s already excellent offer” and for Riccardi “the cradle is the symbol of safety and protection par excellence, the place that guards and protects what is most dear and important it’s for a mother.” (HANDLE).

