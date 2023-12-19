14 years to Uncle Danish, cousins ​​acquitted

December 19, 202311:59

The sentence of the judges of the Court of Assizes of Reggio Emilia after almost five hours of deliberation. No compensation to her brother and boyfriend. Premeditation is dropped for all the accused



The parents of Saman Abbas they were both sentenced to life in prison for the murder of their 18-year-old daughter. This is the sentence for the father Ahabbar Abbas, present in the courtroom, and for the mother Nazia Shaheen, who has been on the run for 31 months. Fourteen years to his uncle, Danish Hasnain, acquitted his cousins ​​Ikram Ijaz and Nomanhulaq, whose immediate release was ordered. Premeditation no longer exists for the accused. It was the one who decided it Court of Assizes of Reggio Emilia after almost five hours of deliberation.

The cousins ​​in tears after the acquittal They left the courtroom in tears, hugging their defenders, Saman’s two cousins ​​acquitted by the Assize Court of Reggio Emilia in the trial over the murder of the 18-year-old. Nomanhulaq and Ikram Ijaz were detained, after being arrested abroad. Shabbar Abbas, Saman’s father sentenced to life imprisonment, instead left the hearing without speaking, immediately after the reading of the device.

The requests of the Prosecutor’s Office The Reggio prosecutor’s office had requested life sentences for the father Shabbar Abbas, who is detained in Modena prison, and for the mother Nazia Shaheen, still at large in Pakistan, and 30 years for the other defendants (26 with general mitigating circumstances). The judge ultimately confirmed the prosecutors’ requests, but ruled that the cousins ​​were not involved in the facts.

No compensation to her brother and boyfriend No compensation was ordered for Saman’s brother and boyfriend, who were both civil parties in the trial over the death of the 18-year-old. From the provisions of the Court of Assizes of Reggio Emilia it emerges, however, that compensation was granted to the associations on violence against women (25 thousand euros each), to the Islamic ones (10 thousand euros), to the Unione Comuni Bassa Reggio Emilia (30 thousand) and to the Municipality of Novellara (50 thousand).

Premeditation is dropped for all the accused The contested aggravating circumstances, premeditation and base motives, have been dropped, with the exception of that of the family bond contested against the parents. For father and mother there is therefore only one aggravating circumstance. But the couple was acquitted of the murder of a corpse for not having committed the crime. The uncle was also convicted of murder, but without aggravating circumstances, and of suppression of a corpse. He was granted the general mitigating circumstances and admission to the abbreviated trial, which he had requested, with a reduction of one third of the sentence. All the accused were acquitted, because the fact does not exist, of the charge of kidnapping.

The father’s statements in court before sentencing “I have heard many false words,” said Shabbar Abbas, who in spontaneous statements had denied killing his daughter. “It’s not true that I went to Saqib’s house (Saman’s boyfriend, ed.) to threaten. It’s false, like those who say: ‘he killed his daughter and ran away'”, he added, speaking in Italian stunted. The man had also denied having organized an arranged marriage for Saman, who disappeared from Novellara in the spring of 2021 and

she was found dead in November 2022.

“I never hit my daughter” “I also want to free myself from so many months of burden. My daughter died, my family ended for me. I tell the whole truth. Was Saman always closed? No, she went to Novellara”, he stated, speaking for an hour and 40 minutes, continuing to respond to what he called falsehoods. “I heard my son say that I pulled out a knife, that I was hitting him. Gentlemen judges, in my life I have never hit anyone. I have never hit my daughter or son or anyone else. I have heard many false words that make me feel very bad”.

“Saman was my heart, I didn’t kill her” “Never in my life did I think of killing my daughter. Not even animals do these things. Gentlemen judges, I never thought of these things”, said Shabbar Abbas, bursting into tears. “It was my heart, my blood, I brought my heart and my blood here. I don’t kill children, I’m not an animal. Not even to think about”, he added. “It’s not true that I’m a rich person, it’s not true that I’m a mafia person. It’s not true that I killed a person here, one in Pakistan.”

“She was also happy to marry her cousin” “I heard about an arranged marriage, this is also not true. She was happy to marry her cousin”, declared Saman’s father, speaking of the marriage with a relative in Pakistan which, according to the accusation, was arranged by the family .

