Home » The first video sent from deep space features a cat: it has ‘travelled’ 19 million miles
Technology

The first video sent from deep space features a cat: it has ‘travelled’ 19 million miles

by admin
The first video sent from deep space features a cat: it has ‘travelled’ 19 million miles

“We just streamed the first ultra-HD video from deep space via laser. And it’s a video of Taters, a soran cat.” NASA announced that it has used a cutting-edge laser communication system to send a high-definition video from deep space: the protagonist is, in fact, the orange tabby cat of a NASA JPL employee chasing a light laser on a sofa. It is the first video to be transmitted this way, sent from the transmitter aboard the Psyche probe, which is traveling to the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, nearly 19 million miles from Earth. The encoded signal was then received by the Hale telescope at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory in San Diego County and from there sent to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California. “This test will pave the way for high data rate communications, supporting the next giant leap: sending humans to Mars,” concludes NASA. Space missions have traditionally relied on radio waves to send and receive data, but working with lasers can increase data speeds by 10 to 100 times.

Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share

See also  The report alleges that the Microsoft HoloLens R&D team has laid off more than 100 people and will promote the development of augmented reality in the form of software in the future | Technology New Information | Digital

You may also like

4 key points you must research before buying...

Shelly Plus PM Mini in the test –...

NASA shows in video what the deliveries of...

In the US Apple will not sell Apple...

The “Persona 5” series has sold 10 million...

The best offers under 20 euros

AT AUCTION: Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB with 42%...

How are smartwatches designed (and thought of)? The...

Sam Lake says Alan Wake 2’s weird inspiration...

Lufthansa doesn’t fly and rail strike

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy