Fifteen European Union countries have decided to participate in the EU Commission’s appeal against the Hungarian anti-Lgbtq+ law. Among them France and Germany, but Italy does not appear in the list.

Sources from the Elysée confirmed to Tetu, the historic French LGBT-themed magazine, that “France, in coordination with Germany, has decided to support the European Commission in its appeal against the anti-LGBT law in force in Hungary since June 2021” . France joined last night, just before the deadline to do so. The European Parliament and 15 states joined the appeal. In addition to France and Germany, writes Tetu, these are Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Slovenia, Ireland, Malta, Greece and Denmark.

In June 2021, Hungary adopted a law preventing the portrayal of homosexuality and gender reassignment to minors. According to the Hatter Society, a Magyar association against homophobia, the law has had an impact on the increase in anti-LGBT sentiment, with a spread of self-censorship on these issues in all sectors of society. The following month, the European Commission launched an infringement procedure based on the prohibition of discrimination contained in the European treaties. After a phase of negotiation with Budapest, which did not resolve the issue, the Commission has chosen the path of appeal before the European justice system.

