A group of Chinese Christians seeking asylum abroad are heading to the U.S. with plans to settle permanently, ending a three-year effort to find a new home outside of China that has been plagued by legal setbacks and police arrests. detained, the efforts of these believers have been hampered.

A spokesman for the United Nations refugee agency and a Thai police official told The Wall Street Journal on Friday that 63 members of the Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church had left Thailand for the United States . The members were detained in Thailand last week for violating visa rules.

A spokesman for the U.N. refugee agency declined to comment on details. The above-mentioned Thai police official said that the 63 believers left Thailand on several flights that took off from Thursday night to Friday morning.

A U.S. activist who has been assisting the church said the congregants were heading to Dallas and could arrive Friday night. “Freedom Seekers International”…