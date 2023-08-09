A year and a half after the last administration, the anti-Covid-19 vaccines continue to have a high protective capacity against the most serious forms of the disease, particularly in the elderly. This is highlighted by the results of a study coordinated by the University of Bologna, which involved the entire population of the province of breaking latest news, followed for 18 months, in order to compare the data of vaccinated with two and three doses, analyze the persistence of protection, the effectiveness of vaccines against Omicron variants and the differences between young and elderly populations.

The study, which was published in the journal Vaccines, with the title “Covid-19 Vaccination Effectiveness in the General Population of an Italian Province: Two Years of Follow-Up”, is the first to evaluate two years after the start of the vaccination campaign the effectiveness of vaccines against the Coronavirus and also involved the University of Ferrara and the ASL of breaking latest news.

“First of all, the results confirm that, even more than a year after the last vaccination, those who have received three doses of the vaccine have an approximately 80% lower risk of hospitalization or death from Covid-19 than those who are not vaccinated – explains the coordinator of the study Lamberto Manzoliprofessor in the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences of the Alma Mater – And we have seen that the protection of those who have received three doses is significantly higher than that, albeit good, of those who have received only one or two doses”.

The most relevant differences emerged among the elderly: in the over 60s the percentage of deaths from Covid-19 among the unvaccinated was 22%, against 3% among those who received three or more doses of the vaccine. On the other hand, the vaccinated did not show significant protection against simple Sars-CoV-2 infection. “A figure – underline the scholars – which must however be evaluated considering that vaccinated people had fewer restrictions in terms of access to public and private places than unvaccinated people, and therefore a higher possibility of coming into contact with the coronavirus“.

