21st DGH Congress on Spiritual Healing from October 13th to 15th, 2023 / Discounted ticket sales from May 1st to August 15th, 2023

Rotenburg ad Fulda – This year, too, the umbrella organization for Spiritual Healing e. V. friends of spiritual healing arts to the DGH Congress of Spiritual Healing. On the second weekend in October, more than 20 speakers give the opportunity to experience, get to know and understand spiritual healing in around 45 lectures, workshops and offers for spiritual contemplation.

From aura surgery to Zapchen: A multifaceted program

Whether aura surgery in dentistry, energetic protection techniques, peace school in the stability of your own light, the dissolution of beliefs with the help of energetic constellations, shamanic healing trances, human design, Maria Magdalena and the harmonization of the chakras, numerology, reincarnation, trance journeys and songs “Are you a star-born?” or mindful energy management through Zapchen: Anyone interested in energetic, spiritual methods that strengthen self-healing powers can look forward to three inspiring days of the congress. The flat-rate system makes it possible to spontaneously select your personal favorite events on site. Those who wish can receive healing and anointing of the sick or enjoy healing treatment. The free healing treatments for congress visitors are given by experienced, recognized healers according to the guidelines of the DGH e. V. carried out.

Program Highlights

The healer and archaeologist Jürgen Bongardt presents in the lecture Mary Magdalene and the harmonization of the chakras a guide to overcoming the seven figures of anger. Marion von Gienanth will be in the workshop Perceive the invisible with Zapchen exercises and carefully direct energies introduce the spiritual, body-oriented Zapchen method, which has its roots in Tibetan culture.

The Spiritual Teacher and Healer Karmel Herrmann gives in the lecture School of Peace: Stability in being your own light an access to the wisdom of the beings of the Lemurian time. Her Sound meditation with crystal singing bowls: live your light! illuminates the cells and invites you to “recognize yourself”.

Renate and Hans Kollenbrathrepatriation experts with decades of experience, offer in the lecture Reincarnation – a journey through eternity Answers to the big questions of mankind and show ways to transform obsolete behavioral patterns. The internationally renowned singer and healer Gisela Krambeer loads in Music and breath – experience healing music and measurably demonstrate its effect to immerse yourself in her healing voice.

Best-selling author Melanie Missing gives in the lecture With angels and unicorns in the field of healing including tips on how we can invite these light-filled companions into our lives. In the workshop With angels and unicorns in the field of healing, participants can enjoy a navel clearing, among other things. P. Hubertus M. SchweizerDGH founding member and President of the European Calligaris Academy, gives a lecture The thought that heals – the basis of all healing arts: philosophy and practice by Dr. Calligaris his profound knowledge. In the Anointing of healing and the sick as a divine service he invites interested people to experience this ancient ritual. Dr. with. dent. Vera Seybold-Epting presents in the lecture Aurachirurgie nach Gerhard Klügl present the principles and practical approach to this fascinating method, e.g. B. the subtle surgery on the jawbone.

Ulf Strassburger brings in the workshop The roots of Northern European shamanism close to local shamanism, “an important aspect for peace on Mother Earth”. The healer and author Christian Tietze leads in the workshop Human Design – understanding and understanding into a path to self-knowledge that is based on numerology and Kabbalah, among other things. The healer and animal psychologist Utah Wagner conveyed in the lecture Spiritual healing of dogs and horseshow we can recognize the energy field of an animal. In the workshop, attendees can perform a chakra reading and healing treatment on their dogs. The sounds of the instruments that Ulrike Zimmerman in the lecture Healing Sounds – Monochord and Co. plays, activate the inner healer in us. At the Chanting-Abend the healer, music therapist and psychotherapist opens the door to the spiritual world.

An inspiring break

The large outdoor terrace of Göbel’s Hotel Rodenberg offers plenty of space and a magnificent view of the valley of the picturesque Hessian town of Rotenburg ad Fulda. The forest area surrounding the congress hotel is also ideal for spending breaks in nature.

Congress venue:

Göbel’s Hotel Rodenberg, 36199 Rotenburg ad Fulda,

www.goebels-rodenberg.de

About the DGH e. V

The DGH e. V. has been setting standards for serious behavior by healers since it was founded in 1995. The approximately 3,000 members are committed to a code of ethics.