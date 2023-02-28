The case of the infections of Hepatitis C at the hospital of Tivoli goes on: the number of cancer patients assisted in day hospitals and outpatient clinics who tested positive is 28, as reported by The weather based on confirmations received fromAsl Roma 5 last February 14th. The health authority specified that “no new cases have emerged from 1 December to today”, but the origin of the disease remains a mystery outbreak.

Malore Daniele Scardina, operated on the head / Latest news: serious conditions

Since the beginning of the first problems in this regard registered last November, the hospital has always continued to work, without undergoing any closure. The causes remain a real mystery. It is not clear whether they are purely medical or whether there may have been other external correspondences. The ASL has not even clarified the possibility that there are some judicial investigations ongoing on the case. However, the situation appears to be under control at the moment.

Greta Thumberg against wind farm in Norway / Arrested for saving reindeer

Hepatitis C at the Tivoli hospital: 28 positive cancer patients, how are they?

The hospital of Tivoliregarding the cases of Hepatitis C found among cancer patients, clarified through theAsl Roma 5 that all sick people “are subjected to test on a monthly basis for the search for anti-HCV antibodies as recommended by the company Public Hygiene and Health Service (Sisp) and by the Regional Infectious Disease Surveillance Service (Seresmi)” and that both those who tested positive and those who tested negative are been “regularly informed of the clinical situation linked to the presence of HCV and promptly sent to specialist centers for the study and treatment of the infectious pathology, bearing in mind that to date the therapies available with antiretroviral drugs allow definitive recovery from viral liver disease”. And he concluded that “nothing has so far revealed the need to suspend services that have never been interrupted”.

READ ALSO:

EUROJACKPOT WINNING NUMBERS/ Today’s Draw, 28 February (conc. 17/2023)

© breaking latest news