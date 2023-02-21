news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 21 – An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 was registered at 1:07 am in the center of the Marche region, in the province of Macerata.



According to the findings of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake had a hypocenter at a depth of 9 kilometers and an epicenter between the municipalities of Treia and Pollenza.



At the moment there are no reports of damage to people or things.


