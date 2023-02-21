Home Health 3.8 magnitude earthquake in the province of Macerata – Last Hour
(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 21 – An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 was registered at 1:07 am in the center of the Marche region, in the province of Macerata.

According to the findings of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake had a hypocenter at a depth of 9 kilometers and an epicenter between the municipalities of Treia and Pollenza.

At the moment there are no reports of damage to people or things. (HANDLE).

