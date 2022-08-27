Diabetes is a disease in which there is an increase in blood glucose levels due to a lack of measurement and, often, in the biological efficiency of insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar and that is generated by the pancreas. Today we will see three things that not everyone knows about this disease.

3 things no one knows about diabetes: here’s what to watch out for

The first is that diabetes is not a contagious disease. In fact, being in contact with a diabetic does not make him take. Diabetes is not a congenital disease, in the sense that, except for rare, very rare varieties, there is no safe passage of the disease from one generation to another.

However, there is a family predisposition, especially in the case of type 2 diabetes, for which those who have a diabetic among first degree relatives (parents, siblings) have a higher risk of becoming infected than those who have no family with the disease.

The second thing is that, among type 2 diabetics, there is a great etiopathogenetic heterogeneity which manifests itself in a changing mixture of insufficient insulin secretion and insulin resistance. Both defects discover their origin in functional irregularities in different organs and tissues. For example such as the liver, skeletal muscle, adipose tissue, intestines, brain and the alpha and beta cells of the pancreatic islets.

These functional anomalies are mutually combined from person to person. It is not wrong, therefore, to say that every single patient with type 2 diabetes has numerous causes at the origin of his disease. In this type, an important role is played by excess body weight which determines insulin resistance and also adversely affects the secretion of the hormone. Most people with type 2 diabetes have excess weight.

Finally, the third thing is in the secondary and in drug-induced diabetes, different diseases or drugs specify transformations of insulin secretion or adequacy. Among the diseases that can cause diabetes are chronic pancreatitis, liver cirrhosis, chronic renal failure, acromegaly, Cushing’s syndrome.

Diabetes also increases when the pancreas is surgically removed. This pathology, especially in predisposed people, can increase in case of prolonged therapy with cortisone or other drugs. So here are three things not well known to all about this disease.