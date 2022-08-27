Original title: Serie A comprehensive: Sarri clever substitution Lazio beat Inter Milan

Xinhua News Agency, Rome, August 26 (Li Mengqing) The third round of the Italian Football League kicked off on the 26th. Lazio won 3:1 in the focus battle at home against Inter Milan. The head coach Sarri made a “miraculous” substitution and came off the bench. The player contributes two goals.

At the start of the game, Inter were quite strong in attack, but Lazio produced a more threatening shot. In the 40th minute, Lazio took the lead to break the deadlock and Felipe Anderson scored with a header in the penalty area.

Changing sides to fight again. In the 51st minute, Inter Milan equalized the score. With a free kick in the frontcourt, Lautaro received Dumfries’ assist in the penalty area and scored a goal. After that, Lazio made a substitution adjustment, and the effect was immediate. In the 75th minute, the two Lazio players who came off the bench scored another goal for the home team. Hit the ball.

In the 85th minute, Lazio succeeded in stealing in the midfield, and Immobile assisted Pedro with a pocket shot in the penalty area, scoring the third goal for the “Blue Eagles”, securing the victory. After that, the shooting attempts of the two teams were still quite threatening. But no more goals were scored, and the final score was fixed at 3:1.

After the game, Lazio coach Sarri said in an interview: “The team has improved in stability and organization recently. Our previous problem has always been the consistency of the state.” Talking about his very successful today When it came to the substitution strategy, Sarri said: “I noticed that the intensity of Inter’s midfield decreased, and I felt that we could risk sending two players who are not physically the strongest but have a higher technical level.”

In the other game, Udinese beat Monza 2-1 away.

