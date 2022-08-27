The hiker from breaking latest news who has been missing since Friday evening was found alive shortly before 8 am on Saturday 27 August, but wounded. He had taken the wrong path and fell several meters with some trauma.

The Alpine Rescue teams from Udine, who have identified him, are with him and are awaiting the arrival of the helicopter rescue to recover him.

The report that the man had disappeared came from his son, who on Friday evening reported that his father was walking the “Heavenly Path” and that he had to arrive at the Ana Monte Aperta Refuge (the refuge is closed, but the bivouac is open) through the path 711.

They took part in the Alpine Rescue, Civil Protection and Financial Police research.