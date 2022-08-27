Home News The hiker missing on the “Celestial Path” was found alive: he is wounded
News

The hiker missing on the “Celestial Path” was found alive: he is wounded

by admin
The hiker missing on the “Celestial Path” was found alive: he is wounded

The hiker from breaking latest news who has been missing since Friday evening was found alive shortly before 8 am on Saturday 27 August, but wounded. He had taken the wrong path and fell several meters with some trauma.

The Alpine Rescue teams from Udine, who have identified him, are with him and are awaiting the arrival of the helicopter rescue to recover him.

Savogna

Lost hiker on the “Celestial Path”, the research has been started

The report that the man had disappeared came from his son, who on Friday evening reported that his father was walking the “Heavenly Path” and that he had to arrive at the Ana Monte Aperta Refuge (the refuge is closed, but the bivouac is open) through the path 711.

They took part in the Alpine Rescue, Civil Protection and Financial Police research.

See also  Infectious disease expert from a new country born in Shanghai: The origin of the virus is not Wuhan but Southeast Asia![Audio included]| China Press China Press

You may also like

Bitten in the calf by a guard dog...

The area has been stable with some growth,...

From Ita to Fs, discounts for those traveling...

In the second quarter of 2022, the “Hunan...

The province that takes advantage of the international...

“Strange fish” found in the waters of Yunchan...

Ivrea goes away to the Amalfi coast for...

From 12:00 noon on August 27 to 1:00...

Covid Italia, bulletin of August 26: update on...

“Make me a video while I dive”, Belluno...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy