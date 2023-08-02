Home » 3rd German-Chinese Conference on Traditional Chinese Medicine: News …
Health

3rd German-Chinese Conference on Traditional Chinese Medicine: News …

by admin
3rd German-Chinese Conference on Traditional Chinese Medicine: News …

01.08.2023 – 13:13

DCG-Health

Berlin (ots)

The German-Chinese Society for Health Care Management GmbH (DCG-Health GmbH) and the renowned Guangdong Hospital for Traditional Chinese Medicine in Guangzhou, China, invite you to the German-Chinese Conference on Traditional Chinese Medicine for the third time. The two-day event will take place from September 13th to 14th, 2023 on the premises of the Kaiserin-Friedrich-Foundation in Berlin and online and offers a unique platform for the exchange between physicians, non-medical practitioners: inside, health experts and all interested parties the TCM.

On September 13th, the focus will be on the integration of Chinese and Western medicine and innovative research projects. Treatment concepts from various German and Chinese hospitals will be presented. The Institute for Chinese Life Sciences presents a contribution on data mining in Chinese medicinal formulations for molecular biological research and on the latest research results on the use of TCM in prevention.

On September 14th, the conference will be dedicated to the practical application of TCM. Professor Zhang, President of Guangzhou TCM Hospital and Head of the Expert Group on Combating COVID-19 Epidemics with TCM, awaits you among the well-known speakers. He will lecture on TCM treatment of Long Covid. Professor Fu, who has nearly 35 years of experience researching acupuncture and moxibustion as Vice Chairman of the Committee on Acupuncture of the World Confederation of Chinese Medicine Societies, will report on the latest developments in acupuncture. Another highlight awaits the participants with the lecture by Professor Andreas Michalsen from the Charité Berlin, who will present the possibilities of preventing and treating metabolic diseases through therapeutic fasting, intermittent fasting and plant-based nutrition.

See also  The South Tyrolean managers: "The vaccinated, the recovered but also the tested can access the gym" - breaking latest news

Interested parties can take part on site in Berlin or follow the conference via digital live stream. Medical participants can receive CME continuing education credits.

Further information and registration options can be found at www.tcm-konferenz.com

Press contact:

Full of Emotion, +49 (0) 30 / 240 611 67 , full@dcg-health.com

Original content from: DCG-Health, transmitted by news aktuell

You may also like

Inter, raise for Scamacca: 25 million plus bonuses...

The Concerning Risks of GLP-1 Agonist Antidiabetic Drugs:...

Elderberry: Medicinal Uses – Medicine and Health, Medical...

Family of Henrietta Lacks Reaches Settlement with Thermo...

the mini scanner in the bra for real-time...

teeth cleaning | Preventive dental care|periodontitis | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Physical Activity and Osteoarthritis: The Benefits and Best...

Air Liquide Medical Systems Srl / Ministry of...

Immune defenses against melanoma in mice: technique similar...

Trump indicted for assault on Congress – ANSA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy