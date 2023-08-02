3rd German-Chinese Conference on Traditional Chinese Medicine: News …

DCG-Health

Berlin (ots)

The German-Chinese Society for Health Care Management GmbH (DCG-Health GmbH) and the renowned Guangdong Hospital for Traditional Chinese Medicine in Guangzhou, China, invite you to the German-Chinese Conference on Traditional Chinese Medicine for the third time. The two-day event will take place from September 13th to 14th, 2023 on the premises of the Kaiserin-Friedrich-Foundation in Berlin and online and offers a unique platform for the exchange between physicians, non-medical practitioners: inside, health experts and all interested parties the TCM.

On September 13th, the focus will be on the integration of Chinese and Western medicine and innovative research projects. Treatment concepts from various German and Chinese hospitals will be presented. The Institute for Chinese Life Sciences presents a contribution on data mining in Chinese medicinal formulations for molecular biological research and on the latest research results on the use of TCM in prevention.

On September 14th, the conference will be dedicated to the practical application of TCM. Professor Zhang, President of Guangzhou TCM Hospital and Head of the Expert Group on Combating COVID-19 Epidemics with TCM, awaits you among the well-known speakers. He will lecture on TCM treatment of Long Covid. Professor Fu, who has nearly 35 years of experience researching acupuncture and moxibustion as Vice Chairman of the Committee on Acupuncture of the World Confederation of Chinese Medicine Societies, will report on the latest developments in acupuncture. Another highlight awaits the participants with the lecture by Professor Andreas Michalsen from the Charité Berlin, who will present the possibilities of preventing and treating metabolic diseases through therapeutic fasting, intermittent fasting and plant-based nutrition.

Interested parties can take part on site in Berlin or follow the conference via digital live stream. Medical participants can receive CME continuing education credits.

Further information and registration options can be found at www.tcm-konferenz.com

